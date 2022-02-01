Frontier Lithium Inc. Drills 322 Meters Of 1.6% Li2o From Phase X Drilling At Spark

SUDBURY, Feb. 1, 2022 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from two of five drill holes drilled during The Phase X drill program on the Spark pegmatite. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

Hole PL-053-19, collared in pegmatite intersected predominately pegmatite from surface to 329.4m with 322.5m averaging 1.6% Li 2 O;

O; Includes 80.5m from 11.5 to 92m and 26m from 270 to 296m averaging just over 2% Li 2 O; The lithium-rich zone represents a 200-horizontal width.

Geomechanical Drill Hole ("DDH") PL-GDH-08-21 collared in pegmatite, and intersected 94.5 m (1 to 95.5 m) of pegmatite averaging 1.7% Li 2 O;

O; Includes 14m (13 to 27m) averaging 2.8% Li 2 O and 498 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Includes 10m (184 to 194m) averaging 0.94 Li 2 O, 244 ppm Ta2O5 and 0.55% Rb2O Includes a 3m Ta-enriched aplite zone from 178 to 181m averaging 618 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ; The intersection represents a horizontal width of nearly 225 m for the Spark pegmatite assuming a WSW trend.

3 DDH results outstanding, dissemination of results expected in the coming weeks.

"Our Spark resource update is now underway as a result of the recent drilling and we are confident that our objectives of converting Inferred to Indicated and Measured, as well as increasing the size of the resource will be met," states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration.

The objectives for the Phase X drill program in September-October 2021 were to complete drill targets considered vital for completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure, geology, and location of the three LCT pegmatites, PAK, Bolt and Spark while Figure 2 is a plan map of the Spark pegmatite with drill hole traces highlighting the two holes being reported. Table 1 details the mineralized intersections in holes PL-GDH-07-21-21 and PL-053-21 while Table 2 is a summary of all the Phase X drill holes.

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections DDH

PL-GDH-08-21 Designed as both geomechanical and delineation hole to test area between Channel 33 and the pegmatite exposure 70 m to the north and the pitwall at depth. The hole was collared in pegmatite intersecting 95m of mineralized pegmatite averaging 1.7% Li 2 O including 14m (13 to 27m) of 2.8% Li 2 O with 498 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . Intersected narrow zones (3 to 10m) from 178 to 191m with up to 1.5% Li 2 O and 618ppm Ta 2 O 5

Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Ta Enriched 1.0 95.5 94.5 1.71 0.03 172 113 61 0.35 Pegmatite plus Aplite



including 1.0 51.0 50.0 2.20 0.04 239 139 62 0.38 Pegmatite (LIZ)



including 13.0 27.0 14.0 2.80 0.03 498 309 51 0.23 Pegmatite (LIZ)

Ta-Sn Enriched 177.9 180.9 3.0 0.05 0.01 618 108 616 0.08 Aplite

Li-Ta-Rb Enriched 184.2 194.2 10.0 0.94 0.03 244 77 116 0.55 Pegmatite (LIZ)



including 185.0 191.0 6.0 1.49 0.02 181 73 96 0.52 Pegmatite (LIZ)



























DDH

PL-053-21 Designed to test area west of the metavolcanic intersections in holes DDH-041-19 and PL-049-21. The hole intersected predominately mineralized pegmatite from surface to the end of hole at 330m with minor metavolcanic horizons typically less than a metre to 7m. The pegmatite intersection (322.5m) represents a horizontal width of over 200m with an average of 1.6% Li 2 O.

Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li Enriched 1.4 106.5 105.1 1.82 0.04 98 96 70 0.32 Aplitic Pegmatite



including 11.5 92.0 80.5 2.03 0.04 95 81 67 0.31 Aplitic Pegmatite



including 35.5 67.1 31.6 2.27 0.03 75 95 63 0.27 Pegmatite (LIZ)

Li Enriched 112.0 329.4 217.4 1.54 0.02 70 71 45 0.22 Aplitic Pegmatite



including 136.7 306.0 169.3 1.64 0.01 74 70 42 0.20 Aplitic Pegmatite



including 270.0 296.0 26.0 2.02 0.01 63 91 44 0.21 Aplite



Table 2: Summary of Drill Holes Geomechanical

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase X PL-GDH-08-21 2021-09-19 2021-09-26 472,746 5,829,496 355.0 355 -60 0 220.5 Total metres drilled 220.5 Delineation

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase X PL-050-21 2021-09-26 2021-10-03 472,746 5,829,494 359.0 170 -70 0 431 PL-051-21 2021-10-03 2021-10-23 472,687 5,829,527 358.0 180 -60 0 346.3 PL-052-21 2021-10-23 2021-10-27 472,815 5,829,593 359.0 160 -50 0 291 PL-053-21 2021-10-27 2021-11-01 472,766 5,829,566 360.0 177 -55 0 349.5 Total metres drilled 1,417.8

The initial hole PL-GDH-08-21 was both a delineation and geomechanical hole designed to test the extent of pegmatite from Channels 33-35 to a pegmatite outcrop 70m to the north and to test pit-wall stability at depth. As illustrated in Figure 2 the entire area appears to be mineralized pegmatite (1.7% Li 2 O from 1 to 95.5 m) extending the pegmatite-host rock contact in alignment with the outcrop and contacts observed to the west in holes PL-038-19 at depth and PL-042-19 near surface.

The next two holes, PL-051-21 and PL-052-21 were drilled to fill gaps between existing holes to the west and to the east respectively. As shown in Figure 2, significant mineralized pegmatite intersections are present in PL-051-21 with lesser zone occurring in PL-052-21. Results of these two holes will be reported when geochemical results are received.

The last hole of Phase X, PL-053-21 was designed to test an area west of the metavolcanic intersections in holes DDH-041-19 and PL-049-21 (Figure 2). The hole intersected predominately mineralized pegmatite from surface to the end of hole at 330 m with minor metavolcanic horizons typically less than a metre to 7 m. The pegmatite intersection (322.5m) represents a horizontal width of over 200m with an average of 1.6% Li 2 O.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under?Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium materials to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier owns the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource. The Company is a pure-play lithium development opportunity with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains a tier one lithium resource in North America and is one of the global top three premium resources by quality. A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Pak Property" by BBA Engineering Ltd., issued on April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation from the resource to achieve downstream conversion plan for production of battery-quality lithium salts. The study resulted in an after-tax net present value (discounted at 8 per cent) of $974-million (U.S.) with a 21-per-cent internal rate of return. The Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium-bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project is supported by a measured and indicated resource of 10.49 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.78 per cent lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and inferred resource of 18.48 Mt averaging 1.45 per cent Li 2 O.The Project covers 65 kilometres of the Electric Avenue's length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the PAK Lithium Project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (30 kilometres northwest of PAK Deposit within the project claims).

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.



SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.







Contact

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618

