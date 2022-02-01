Ground Magnetic Survey Undertaken on Two Prospects of Andong Meas, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - Feb 1, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports it has initiated a ground magnetic survey across the Canada Wall and Gossan Hills prospects on the 100% owned Andong Meas license.

The survey covers an area of 4.5 square kilometers across the Canada Wall copper/gold porphyry and extends south into the Gossan Hill prospect, where evidence of elevated rare earth elements has been shown. The magnetic lines will be spaced 25 meters per line for a total of 102 lines with a cumulative total of 173.85 linear kilometers.



The map on the previous page illustrates the perimeter outline of the area of the survey (with the lime green line). The magnetic method is a geophysical technique that measures variation in the magnetic field.

With this, Dennis Ouellette describes technically what the survey will show, "Angkor hopes to be able to delineate geology boundaries, dykes, faults, and de-magnetized rock mass, which could be clay-altered zones or high mag areas corresponding to magnetite alteration. The magnetite skarn mapped earlier from surface is expected to be identified, and hopefully additional skarns will be revealed with the magnetic survey. This exercise can also prove helpful to define how the structures are tilting. "



The survey may also limit the locations for additional Induced Polarization (IP), which is a more costly method of acquiring more data, which is required before drill targets can be identified. The program started on the 22nd of January and is expected to take another two months and may be extended after completions of 173 kilometers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

