Seahawk Gold Corp. January 2022 Corporate Update

Vancouver, February 1, 2022 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") is pleased to update our shareholders on the recent work program currently being conducted as of January 2022.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is near completion of 52 km of line-cutting and 36 km of Induced Polarization Surveys over 8 grids evaluating priority gold targets on the 100 % owned Blitz Property. The Blitz Property is located 30 km north of Lebel Sur Quevillion, Quebec, and 5 km north-north-west of Nystar's Grevet Mine Property at the western end of the Urban-Berry Gold Camp.

The results of these surveys should be available for future exploration planning mid to late February, 2022.

Seahawk Gold Corp.'s plans going forward will be to evaluate our Touchdown Property, 20 km south-east of Osisko Mining's Windfall Property. The spring/summer program will involve Induced Polarization surveys on five grids and will be designed to evaluate priority gold targets discovered during the 2019 diamond drill program.

A 5,000 meter diamond drill program is planned to further evaluate priority targets delineated during the course of the Induced Polarization surveys on both the Touchdown and the Blitz properties.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

