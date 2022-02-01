RT Minerals Corp. Reports Results from 2021 Drill Program on the Link-Catharine Rldz Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, February 1, 2022 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that a total of ten drill holes have been completed on the Link-Catharine RLDZ property (the "Property") since the Company's press release of November 29, 2021. The Property is located about twenty-five kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company holds the exclusive option to earn 100% interest in the Property over the next three years.

Nine holes (CA-06-21 to CA-13-21 and CA-15-21) successfully tested the width of the entire shear-deformation zone ("SD Zone") from what appears an azimuth to penetrate the SD Zone closer to true width. Hole CA-15-21 caught the western edge of a new area for exploration. The tenth hole (CA-14-21) of the program tested a small IP anomaly to the north of current drilling within the northwestern portion of the Property.

Widespread, intermittent low- and high-grade gold mineralization was encountered in eight of the ten holes drilled.

The ten holes drilled under the current program were drilled between depths of 157m to 363m of core length at declinations of 55 to 70 degrees. The holes intersected ultramafic-basalt, green carbonate, altered ultramafics, gabbro, porphyry and syenite dykes, as well as a lamprophyre dyke indicating a deep mantle genesis to the units within the SD Zone and associated igneous intrusive rocks. Gold mineralization is present at various locations in all rock types that make up the entire mafic volcanic package. Further drilling is recommended on the large regional ridge coincident with the 3D - IP targets and magnetic low features which reside within an area of up to 3000m in length and up to 400m in width. This is clearly the main target and potential source of the mineralizing events on this part of the Property. Hole CA-15-21 drilled the edge of this large IP-ridge feature which was gold bearing at the bottom of the hole. It appears that all drilling to date on the Shear Zone may be splays or near surface or distal mineralized features of the 3000m by 400m Ridge Target Area ("RTA"). The assay results from the current RTM drill program are detailed in Table 1 below.

Table 1 Assay Results Received For RT Minerals Corp. Fall 2021 Drilling - Link Catharine RLDZ Property

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/tonne CA 21-06 16.60 17.52 0.92 1.73 CA 21-06 35.94 36.40 0.46 1.59 CA 21-06 45.24 45.60 0.36 0.41 CA 21-06 49.10 49.58 0.48 1.86 CA 21-06 57.54 58.00 0.46 0.30 CA 21-06 66.90 96.06 29.16 0.65 CA 21-06 including all of the following: CA 21-06 66.90 67.70 0.80 1.06 CA 21-06 70.39 72.70 2.31 4.74 CA 21-06 incl. 70.39 72.00 1.61 6.21 CA 21-06 incl. 70.39 70.74 0.35 10.90 CA 21-06 and incl. 71.48 72.00 0.52 11.81 CA 21-06 76.73 81.00 4.27 0.65 CA 21-06 93.97 96.06 2.09 1.63 CA 21-06 incl. 93.97 94.53 0.56 4.90 CA 21-07 35.40 36.38 0.98 1.35 CA 21-07 40.00 41.00 1.00 0.55 CA 21-07 96.00 106.73 10.73 2.26 CA 21-07 incl. 97.00 103.00 6.00 3.80 CA 21-07 incl. 97.40 100.07 2.67 7.53 CA 21-07 incl. 97.40 98.18 0.78 21.08 CA 21-07 and incl. 99.00 100.07 1.07 3.27 CA 21-07 109.70 110.50 0.80 0.35 CA 21-07 111.48 112.19 0.71 0.31 CA 21-08 NSV CA 21-09 NSV CA 21-10 81.00 81.90 0.90 0.48 CA 21-10 89.10 90.10 1.00 0.31 CA 21-10 149.00 151.03 2.03 1.22 CA 21-10 251.10 255.30 4.20 0.79 CA 21-10 incl. 251.10 254.00 2.90 1.00 CA 21-10 incl. 252.00 253.00 1.00 1.56 CA 21-11 114.00 118.14 4.14 0.47 CA 21-11 266.52 267.50 0.98 0.51 CA 21-12 100.00 100.50 0.50 0.30 CA 21-12 103.20 103.69 0.49 0.34 CA 21-12 170.50 171.50 1.00 0.82 CA 21-12 173.33 177.50 4.17 1.98 CA 21-12 incl. 173.33 176.40 3.07 2.62 CA 21-12 incl. 175.46 176.40 0.94 4.89 CA 21-12 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.33 CA 21-12 247.10 248.06 0.96 0.33 CA 21-12 254.23 256.72 2.49 0.42 CA 21-13 97.00 141.00 44.00 0.44 CA 21-13 including 8 intervals: CA 21-13 114.00 116.48 2.48 2.66 CA 21-13 incl. 115.00 116.48 1.48 4.06 CA 21-13 incl. 116.00 116.48 0.48 8.72 CA 21-13 126.00 128.29 2.29 2.40 CA 21-13 incl. 127.00 128.29 1.29 3.88 CA 21-13 incl. 127.00 127.67 0.67 4.93 CA 21-13 137.83 141.00 3.17 1.31 CA 21-13 incl. 137.83 139.00 1.17 1.90 CA 21-13 198.00 206.00 8.00 0.66 CA 21-13 incl. 203.00 206.00 3.00 1.21 CA 21-13 incl. 203.00 204.00 1.00 2.38 CA 21-13 225.00 226.00 1.00 0.34 CA 21-14 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.29 CA 21-15 322.00 324.00 2.00 3.04 CA 21-15 incl. 322.00 323.00 1.00 4.36 CA 21-15 353.07 354.62 1.55 0.85

The intervals reported in the table above represent core lengths. True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available.

In addition to drilling, six grab samples of one to four kilograms, taken from four different locations within about a 4 square metre area within the large ~100m by ~100m outcrop pictured in the RTM November 4, 2021 and November 10, 2021 news releases, returned the following values:

Grab Sample #CA-01-21 - 0.85 g/t Au; Grab Sample #CA-02-21 - 1.26 g/t Au; Grab Sample #CA-03-21 - 1.34 g/t Au; Grab Sample #CA-04-21 - 0.16 g/t Au; Grab Sample #CA-05-21 - 0.07 g/t Au; and Grab Sample #CA-06-21 - 1.14 g/t Au.

These grab samples are in addition to the three random surface grab samples announced April 22, 2021 from the same green carbonate/mafic/ultramafic assemblage outcrop, which returned 1.86 g/t Au, 0.86 g/t Au and 0.69 g/t Au, respectively. These April 22, 2021 samples were taken from an area at a higher elevation on the outcrop approximately 10m from the above noted six samples from the current field program. All of the above assaying of drill core and grab samples was carried out by Swaslabs of Kirkland Lake, Ontario an ISO/IEC 17025-2005 certified laboratory.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Drill hole plan - select drill holes and intervals defining Gold Trend.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: 3D - IP showing main area of 2020-21 drilling with some Au results and NE portion on the Ridge Target Area ("RTA" - up to 400m wide, 3000m in length and open to depth).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: 2022 Exploration program priority targets - Ridge Target Area ("RTA"); Chargeabilty and Total Field Magnetics.

Mr. Doug Andrews, President and CEO, states: "In addition to the gold bearing 90m wide SD Zone which has been tested for over approximately 450m of strike length and to a core depth of 363m, the Company has also identified the large Ridge Target Area coincident with shallow and deep 3D-IP anomalies and magnetic low features within an area of approximately 3000m long by 400m wide. An exceedingly small test of the RTA western edge was tested in current drilling by CA-15-21 and carried significant gold mineralization in the bottom of the hole. The current interpretation is the 3000m by 400m RTA may be a main influencing event and feature for the widespread intermittent, high and low, gold mineralization observed in Hole CA-15-21 and in all holes drilled within the connecting SD Zone which obliquely strikes NE into the RTA and associated anomalies. Future drilling of the RTA targets will consist of up to 20 holes averaging 250m per hole at various locations within the 3000m by 400m area. The drilling will be subject to RTM securing further exploration funding in 2022."

Qualified Person - Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RTM and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 78,694,654 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 18.9 million shares are held in escrow to be released over a three-year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 square kilometre Catharine claim block. These properties are located twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario. For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

