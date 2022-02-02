Vango Mining Limited: Investor Presentation 11.30am AEDT 9 Feb 2022

Sydney, Australia - Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is pleased to announce that it will host an investor webinar presentation with Executive Chairman Bruce McInnes on the Company's exploration and development programs and plans for its flagship 100%-owned Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.The Company is pleased to invite shareholders, and other interested parties to attend the webinar presentation, which will commence at 11.30am (AEDT) / 8.30am (WST) on Wednesday 9 February 2022.Investors can attend the webinar via the below link;http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V9161X6XPasscode: 4R0A8A (if required).Vango is focused on exploring and developing the Marymia Project in the Mid-West region of WA. In the near-term, the Company is focused on expanding its high-grade resource base to support its future plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.





About Vango Mining Limited:



Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.



The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.



Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.





Source:

Vango Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Bruce McInnes Executive Chairman Vango Mining Ltd. E: info@vangomining.com T: +61 418 183 466 W: www.vangomining.com Media and Investor Inquiries James Moses Mandate Corporate E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au T: +61 420 991 574