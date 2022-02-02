Hawkmoon Commences Trading on The OTCQB

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been approved to commence trading today, February 2nd, 2022, on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol HWKRF. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE ") under the ticker symbol HM and on the Börse Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker symbol 966.

Branden Haynes, CEO and President of Hawkmoon, states: "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCBQ, thereby providing US investors with a more seamless trading experience. It is also expected that this listing will provide the Company with better visibility in the US, access to a larger shareholder base, and, ultimately, greater liquidity."

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's OTCQB listing and expectations respecting the benefits of such listing. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

