Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End 2021 Results & Business Update

13:45 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade natural graphite development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, and will provide a business update. The call will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11:00am EDT.

In addition to financial results, management will discuss recent events and progress at its Coosa Graphite Project.

DIAL- IN- NUMBER

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference call

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer and Chad M. Potter, Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Jones will present an update on the Company's business, as well as a special report and update on the Coosa Graphite Project. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and financial condition of the Company. Mr. Potter will be available for questions as part of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call presentation will also be available through the Company's website: www.westwaterresources.net

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for a limited time and by phone:

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)
  • Replay access code: 8289

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The Company's primary project is the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural graphite project in the contiguous United States - which includes the Coosa Graphite Plant located near Kellyton, Alabama and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.



Contact

Westwater Resources
Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO
Phone: 303.531.0480

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO
Phone: 303.531.0481

Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Product Sales Contact:
Jay Wago, Vice President - Sales and Marketing
Phone: 303.531.0472
Email: Sales@westwaterresources.net

Investor Relations
Porter, LeVay & Rose
Michael Porter, President
Phone: 212.564.4700
Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A2PG8A
US9616842061
www.westwaterresources.net
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap