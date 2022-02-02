InZinc Announces Tenure Expansions at the Indy Sedex Project, BC

A Global Mining and Metals Producer Stakes Adjacent Tenure

Vancouver, February 2, 2022 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased its mineral claims at the Indy project (100% option) in central British Columbia to encompass 19,900 ha (199 km2).

Independently, and in late 2021, a Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE), acquired by staking 20,300 ha (203 km2) of mineral claims adjoining and on trend to the northwest of the Indy Sedex project (Figure 1). South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc in Australia, Southern Africa, with two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.





Figure 1 - Indy Sedex Project, Central BC, 2022 Claims

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/112444_28f057d4e4a02b39_001full.jpg





New Mineral Claims Acquired

InZinc recently acquired, by staking, an additional 6 contiguous mineral claims (7,600 ha) at the Indy project. These recently acquired claims include selective coverage of results from grassroots efforts by Noranda Exploration between 1987 and 1990. The total mineral claims comprising the Indy project have increased by approximately 75% since January 2021, reflecting the results from 2021 exploration efforts and compilation of historical exploration in the region. InZinc's tenure now extends the Indy property along a continuous 29 km trend supported by easy access and nearby infrastructure.

2022 Exploration Planning Underway

In 2018, near surface, high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization was discovered by soil geochemistry and follow-up diamond drilling at Indy. Since discovery, InZinc has outlined an additional 8.2 km of base and precious metal drill targets on the Indy claim package which remain to be tested.

Additional soil geochemical results from the 2021 exploration program are pending review. InZinc has commenced planning for a multi-disciplinary exploration program at Indy in 2022. Details of this program, which includes proposed drilling, are expected at the beginning of Q2-2022.

About InZinc

InZinc is well financed and focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its direct and equity interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 29 km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. InZinc is also a significant shareholder of American West Metals which is advancing the West Desert zinc-copper project and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com





Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as the successful completion of American West's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112444