Adventus Announces Issuances Of Securities

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) announces the issuances of securities pursuant to (i) an additional partial exercise of the over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units (the "Offering") led by Raymond James Ltd. and National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Underwriters"), and (ii) the grant of stock options and restricted share units under the Company's share compensation plan.

Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

In connection with the previously announced Offering, the Underwriters have effected an additional partial exercise of the over-allotment option to acquire 250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of C$0.10 per Warrant, representing aggregate gross proceeds of C$25,000.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$1.20 with a ?Warrant expiry date of July 26, 2023.?

The net proceeds of the Offering, including the net proceeds from the Warrants, will be used to support pre-construction and optimization costs at Curipamba, ?infill and expansion drilling at El Domo's underground deposit, an initial drill program at the Santiago Project, ?and for general corporate purposes and working capital?.

The securities were offered by way of a prospectus supplement filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, ?Newfoundland and Labrador, and elsewhere in reliance upon exemptions from registration or the applicable ?prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.?

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 3,075,000 stock options under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors, with an exercise price of C$0.92 per stock option, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over three years.

The Company has also awarded an aggregate of 1,165,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company, following the vesting of such RSUs over a two-year period.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is 75%-owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partner in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as funding partner. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

