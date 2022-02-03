Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Identifies New Geophysical Drill Targets Near Gate Zone

Vancouver, Canada - Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) today reports results of ground geophysical and soil geochemical surveys from the 100% owned 147km 2 MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.Highlights3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) geophysical and soil geochemical surveys conducted in 2021 have identified new high-priority drill targets in the Gate Zone area and detected three new kilometre-scale copper-gold geochemical trends on the MPD project. A new one kilometre long parallel "look-alike" 3D IP response similar to the response of copper-gold mineralization drilled at Gate has been identified 600 metres to the southeast of the Gate Zone (figures 1 and 2*).Conductive 3D IP anomalies traced to depth highlight potential extensions of Gate Zone mineralization along strike and down plunge to the south and southeast.Results from the 2021 soil geochemical survey highlight three new kilometre-scale copper-gold target areas in the Gate, Man and Dillard areas (figure 3*). Prospecting results from 2021 have also identified new prospects.These new target areas will be followed up in 2022. A large drill program of approximately 25,000 metres is planned for 2022 to further evaluate Gate and advance other high-priority targets in the Dillard, Man and Axe areas. These prospects exhibit similar regional geophysical and geochemical anomalies, with near-surface mineralization reported from historic trenches and drilling.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109077/kdk*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UKG42A89





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





Source:

Kodiak Copper Corp.





Contact:

Nancy Curry VP Corporate Development ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com +1 (604) 646-8362