CopAur Commences Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Vancouver, February 3, 2022 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been approved for immediate trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol COPAF. The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets Group.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. stated, "The Company welcomes the accessibility and exposure trading on the OTCQX Market offers. This will make it easier for US investors to gain access to CopAur's shares as we continue to advance our projects and operate on a high level of compliance and transparency our stakeholders expect."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeremy Yaseniuk"

Jeremy Yaseniuk

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 604-773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112656