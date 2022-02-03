Emp Metals Appoints Kobler As Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Kobler to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Kobler is the former president, and current general manager of US operations for American Lithium (TSXV-Li), successfully advancing the TLC lithium project in Nevada. Prior to that, Mr. Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world as well as overseeing the design and construction of a number of infrastructure projects.

He has served in a variety of roles for early-stage companies including, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, Technical Advisor, Engineer, and Project Manager, and has been a founder and a major shareholder in a number of these ventures. Mr. Kobler has a strong record of success in the exploration, permitting, and de-risking of resource projects. His expertise in identifying opportunities through a detailed examination of all available information combined with his in-depth knowledge of permitting processes, including detailed environmental work, and dealing with issues related to water supply have positioned him for projects across North and South America. Mr. Kobler holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech.

EMP Metals President, Rob Gamley, commented, "I am really pleased to make this announcement. Mike is a tremendous resource for our Company. His experience in the lithium space will be a major asset as we develop the Saskatchewan assets we have in our joint venture."

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

