San Lorenzo Contracts Drilling Company for Diamond Drill Program on It's 100% Owned Large Scale Copper- Gold Porphyry Salvadora Project, Chile

Calgary, February 3, 2022 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLG) (OTC:SNLGF) announces that it has secured a diamond drill rig and has contracted Big Bear Drilling SPA ("Big Bear") of La Serena, Chile to conduct the Company's planned diamond drilling program on its large scale Copper - Gold Porphyry Salvadora Project ("Salvadora"). The Company announced in December 2021 that it had received official notification of acceptance from the Chilean National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGEOMIN) to carry out drilling at Salvadora which is located approximately 15 km from the world class El Salvador copper-gold mine (Figure 2).

The upcoming drilling, anticipated to start in late February, will focus on the CMZ zone (Figure 1) which is approximately eight square kilometres of intense alteration coincident with high copper in soils and a strong Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly. Drilling in 2018 intersected the edges of a porphyry copper-gold system that returned encouraging grades of:

154 metres of 0.28% copper and 0.08 g/t gold

35 metres of 0.28% copper and 0.11 g/t gold



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Salvadora Project - CMZ is focus of upcoming drill programme



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Salvadora Project in proximity to world class El Salvador copper-gold mine

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.sanlorenzogold.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and high grade epithermal gold-silver-copper vein systems, Nancagua is a high grade mesothermal gold-silver property and Punta Alta is a copper - gold porphyry property with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization.

For further information, please contact:

Ken Booth

Email: kbooth@sanlorenzogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.