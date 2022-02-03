RooGold Announces Appointment Of Chief Operations Manager

VANCOUVER, February 3, 2022 - (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. (" RooGold" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Bonner as Chief Operations Manager. Ms. Bonner is a professional geologist based in New South Wales (NSW) Australia with over 17 years of exploration, mining and corporate experience.

Most recently, Alexandra was employed at TriAusMin Ltd. and then Heron Resources Ltd. where she was involved in the development of the Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Mine including in-mine and near-mine exploration to feasibility status and regulatory management leading to acquisition of state development approvals and commercial production.

Ms. Bonner commented, "the RooGold executive team has put together a well-targeted and prospective package of gold and silver projects in the New England and Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. In particular the New England projects are significantly under-explored and present exciting opportunities for establishing gold and silver targets, I look forward to building a team and advancing these projects".

Ms. Bonner has established and managed project joint ventures, sought and acquired new projects as well as implementing operation health & safety and environmental management systems to best practice industry standards. Ms. Bonner served as Deputy Chair of Exploration on Committees of the Association of Mining and Exploration (AMEC) and NSW Minerals Council where she was instrumental in bringing about regulatory exploration on policy changes that have benefited the minerals exploration industry.

"I am excited to have Alexandra join the team at Roo. Her depth and breadth of experience with project management and execution will enable our already exceptional operations team to move to and execute at higher levels necessary to accelerate and sustain the growth of our resources and unlock our vast gold discovery potential," said Michael Mulberry, CEO of RooGold.

For further information please contact:

Ryan Bilodeau

T: 416-910-1440

info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687098/RooGold-Announces-Appointment-Of-Chief-Operations-Manager