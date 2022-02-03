Big Ridge Gold Enhances Exploration Team at Hope Brook Gold Project

Toronto, February 3, 2022 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Bill McGuinty, Vice-President Exploration.

Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to add Bill to the Big Ridge team. He brings many years of exploration, development and production experience along with the highest degree of professionalism. Bill's knowledge and experience will add significant value to Big Ridge and the Hope Brook Gold Project as we advance our ongoing 25,000-meter drill program."

Bill has worked in Canada and internationally for exploration companies since 1981, holding progressive positions as project geologist, exploration manager and country manager. He served as Vice-President Exploration in South and Central America for Intrepid Mines Ltd., and in Canada with Queenston Mining Inc. and Eastmain Resources Inc. until their respective acquisitions.

Bill's work experience spans all aspects of exploration management through to completion of feasibility studies and completion of Environmental Impact statements in Canada and Latin America. He is fluent in English, French and Spanish and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the provinces of Ontario, and Quebec. Bill graduated from the University of Ottawa, Canada with a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in geology and is currently a member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's Sustainability Committee and the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, Geology Committee.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to Mr. McGuinty on 375,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec. Big Ridge is the operator of the Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

