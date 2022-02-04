79 Resources Ltd. Announces Appointments

Vancouver, February 3, 2022 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) (CNSX:SNR.CN) ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Dong Shim, CPA, CA, as Controller of the Corporation.

"We are pleased to expand and strengthen our financial reporting team with the welcoming of Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA as 79 Resources new CFO. Nicholas will be supported by a concurrent appointment of Dong Shim, CPA, CA as 79 Resources incoming corporate controller. Both Mr. Koo and Mr. Shim are experienced Chartered Professional Accountants and we look forward to their involvement.

We additionally extend our appreciation to Leon Ho, who formerly held Mr. Koo's position, and wish him continued success in his forward endeavours," stated Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of 79 Resources.

CFO Appointment - Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA

Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA brings significant experience in financial reporting roles covering many industries including junior mining, building materials and high-tech. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Nicholas started his career at a mid-sized accounting firm providing accounting, consulting, audit and tax services to publicly traded and private entities. He has also gained industry experience in a public company which is one of the largest distributors of building materials and home renovation products in North America, represented nationally across Canada and regionally in the Western United States. Mr. Koo is a Partner at SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants with a primary focus on business advisory, corporate consulting and regulatory filings both in the United States and Canada.

Corporate Controller Appointment - Dong Shim, CPA, CA, CPA (Illinois)

Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly-traded junior mining and high-tech companies. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois (United States). Through SHIM & Associates LLP, Mr. Shim serves as an audit partner on numerous audit engagements for various publicly-traded companies, primarily focused on the junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and high-tech sectors. Mr. Shim has also assisted numerous start-up companies achieve public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market.

About 79 Resources Ltd.

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Company seeks to acquire, explore and develop high-potential mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and also holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For further information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

