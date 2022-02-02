EMP Metals Corp. Lithium Brine Flow Test Successfully Completed

VANCOUVER, Feb. 2, 2022 - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its first test well, 11/11-02-009-13W2/0, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan.

The flow test has confirmed 4 primary zones of interest for future analysis and development, which were broken into two testing intervals: (1) Wymark A/B; and (2) Wymark E/F. As previously reported, laboratory testing of these zones in the Duperow formation returned lithium concentrations up to 96.3 mg/l, which exceeded the Company's target of 74.6 mg/l (see news release dated September 29, 2021).

The primary target is the Wymark A & B zone, which previously tested up to 86 mg/l. In a multi-day flow test, estimated flow rates in excess of 260 m3/day were achieved from the vertical wellbore. The zone is continuous across a large regional area and these flow results, coupled with future horizontal well development, provide potential for expansion with future drill programs.

The Wymark E & F zone, which previously tested up to 96.3 mg/l, was flowed in combination with other zones due to lower permeability rock. Using the previously obtained swab rates over this interval, the Company estimates daily flow rates of 30 m3/day from Wymark E/F in a vertical wellbore. Because this zone exhibited the highest lithium concentrations on the Company's Mansur prospect, horizontal development will be evaluated and additional testing may be conducted in offsetting wellbores to assess regionality. For reference, the Wymark F member corresponds to the high lithium tests in the offsetting 14-12-7-11 location (130 to 190 mg/l), previously completed by a separate producer.

These results suggest the potential for the future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 86 to 96.3 mg/l range. Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 86 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone. Horizontal drilling of the upper Duperow 94 + mg/l zone will be required in order to improve flow rates and early economics of this second prospective layer.

Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "This is a fantastic start for EMP. We are very pleased with the results from our first test well which has clearly shown potential for future development and gives us the confirmation to proceed as aggressively as possible with both this well and additional well tests across our over 200,000 acre land package."

Lithium Brine Properties Partnership

The lithium brine properties consist of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan. Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l. The properties are held through EMP Metals' 67% owned subsidiary Hub City Minerals Corp.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Control/ Quality Assurance

Flow tests were performed by Test Pro Energy, with the use of a downhole electrical submersible pump and associated surface equipment. Samples were collected in 6-12 hour intervals and analyzed by Isobrine Solutions. The Company uses industry standard quality assurance and quality control protocols in carrying out its exploration activities.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

