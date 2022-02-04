Trillium Gold Mines Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$5.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2022 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Agent") to act as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with a best efforts, private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of any combination of the following:

Units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.53 per Unit;

Flow-through Units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.60 per FT Unit; and;

Charitable FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.75 per Charity FT Unit.

The Units, FT Units and Charity FT Units shall collectively be referred to as the "Offered Securities". Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), (each a "FT Share"), and one half of one Warrant. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.80 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Agent will have an option, exercisable in full or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional C$1,000,000 in any combination of Offered Securities at the offering prices (the "Agent's Option").

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration of the Company's Red Lake properties, as well as for general working capital purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or around February 28, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares, FT Shares and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.

As consideration for their services, the Agent will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants in an amount equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Securities sold pursuant to the Offering. Each broker warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.53 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Board of Directors Change

The Board of Directors also announces that Robert Schafer has agreed to step down as non-Executive Chairman and a press release will be issued in the near future announcing the effective date of his resignation. Russell Starr, Trillium Gold's President, CEO and Director will assume the position of Chairman on an interim basis following Mr. Schafer's resignation.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled the largest prospective land package in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. Recent examples are the acquisition of the Willis property southwest of and contiguous to the Newman Todd complex, and a definitive agreement giving the Company control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake Greenstone Belt to more than 100 km in length. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamau areas of Quebec.

