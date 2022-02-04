Menü Artikel
Trevali's Perkoa Mine Unaffected by the Ongoing Events in Burkina Faso

13:15 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2022 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (BVL: TV) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that the Perkoa Mine, which is located approximately 120 kilometers west of Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou, continues to operate unaffected by the ongoing political situation. Supply chains have not been affected to date and our workforce remains safe.

We continue to monitor the developments and will provide further updates as and when appropriate.

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact
Investor and Media Relations Contact: Brendan Creaney - Chief Financial Officer, Email: bcreaney@trevali.com, Phone: +1 (778) 655-6070
