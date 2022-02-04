Trevali's Perkoa Mine Unaffected by the Ongoing Events in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2022 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (BVL: TV) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that the Perkoa Mine, which is located approximately 120 kilometers west of Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou, continues to operate unaffected by the ongoing political situation. Supply chains have not been affected to date and our workforce remains safe.

We continue to monitor the developments and will provide further updates as and when appropriate.

