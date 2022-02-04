NewOrigin Gold engages T2W Market Liquidity Inc.

Toronto, February 4, 2022 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) (OTC:TROIF) ("NewOrigin" or the "Company") announces it has engaged T2W Market Liquidity Inc. ("T2W") effective February 1, 2022, to provide market liquidity services for its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the engagement is for a minimum of three months and is renewable thereafter on a month-to-month basis. T2W is a Dundas Ontario based private company which is in the business of providing market liquidity services to listed issuers since 2009. Formerly, Harold Hoff, the principal of T2W, had more than 10 years experience as a pro trader and designated market maker for a major bank owned investment dealer.

In consideration of market stabilization and liquidity services to be provided, the Company will pay T2W a monthly flat fee of $3,500 (plus applicable taxes) for a minimum of six months. T2W's remuneration is in no way contingent upon the market price or trading volume of the common shares of NewOrigin on the TSXV.

T2W is entirely independent of the Company and will at all times be trading as principal for its own account and using its own capital. T2W will use their knowledge and discretion in providing these services and no assurance has been made as to any particular effect or result regarding the market for the Company's common shares. T2W has covenanted to operate in accordance with best trading practices at all times.

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery on its North Abitibi and Sky Lake gold projects in the Canadian Shield. NewOrigin's management and board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits. Company shareholders include O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

For Further Information Contact:

David Farquharson, President

Email: dfarquharson@neworigingold.com or visit www.neworigingold.com

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the foregoing, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the foregoing, the Company's ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

