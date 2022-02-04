S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 - The shareholders of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) have agreed to a merger of equals resulting in the combination of the two companies by plan of arrangement. Each share of Kirkland Lake Gold will be exchanged for 0.7935 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines. Kirkland Lake Gold will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Hydro One Limited (TSX:H) will replace Kirkland Lake Gold in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX - February 9, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Hydro One Limited (TSX:H) Utilities Electric Utilities DELETED Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

(TSX:KL) Materials Gold

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - February 9, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

(TSX:KL) Materials Gold

