Baru Gold Receives Completed Structural Study with 23 New Exploration Targets Identified

Vancouver - Feb 7 2022 - Baru Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Baru") (BARU:TSXV:BARU) (OTC:BARUF) is pleased to announce that the structural study commissioned back in October 2021 has been completed and received with 23 new exploration targets identified.

The Company appointed Murphy Geological Services ("MGS") to conduct a structural study for the entire Sangihe Island Contract of Work (CoW) area which involved the acquisition, processing, and interpretation of Sentinel-2 and Hi-Res (WorldView, GeoEye and Pleiades) satellite imagery to develop a structural synthesis for the geological occurrence of known gold occurrences, and to establish a benchmark for future exploration.

The study was undertaken at 1:10,000-1:15,000 scale to establish the structural framework and generate targets for gold exploration. A high resolution (Hi-Res) mosaic for the Sangihe CoW was interpreted at up to 1:2,000 scale. The Sentinel-2 images were draped onto an ASTER based Global Digital Elevation Model (GDEM) to help accentuate topographically controlled structure and domal features. This has resulted in MGS identifying twenty-three new exploration targets in the Sangihe CoW.

The identification of the targets is based on criteria that includes the presence of major faults, inflections along major faults, major fault intersections, radial major/second order faults related to the Kakiraeng stratovolcano, location within the newly identified Kakiraeng-Taware Fault Zone (KTFZ) or along its bounding structures, domal/circular features, linear resistant features, eroded volcanic center/caldera rim, artisanal workings, prominent aeromagnetic lineaments, and proximity to known gold mineralization.

Twelve of the target areas are classified as Priority 1, eight have a Priority 2 ranking, and the remaining three target areas are classed as Priority 3. The next step will involve field analysis to verify the geometry and kinematics of the major structures identified from the satellite image interpretation. This will lead to "ground truthing" of the various targets, followed by benchmarking and comparison using standard exploration techniques to determine their individual prospectivity.

Mr. Terry Filbert, CEO of Baru, commented, "These are exciting times for the exploration team as we seek to expand our knowledge of the CoW beyond the known Binebase-Bawone deposits for additional ore resources. I look forward to reporting the results in due course."

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold, as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (May 30, 2017). Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study.

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit. The Company has received approval for the upgrade of its licence to advance the Sangihe project to construction and production in early 2022. Construction at Sangihe gold heap leach project is currently underway.

Note: The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORPORATION

Baru Gold Corp. is a dynamic junior near-term producer and developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With sufficient funds and strong retail and institutional shareholder support, Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of East Asia Minerals Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

