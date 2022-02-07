Rockhaven Drills 24.38 g/t Gold and 805 g/t Silver Across 2.02 m at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, February 7, 2022 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

During summer and fall of 2021, a total of 14,256 m of drilling was completed in 72 holes. The objectives of this drilling were: (1) expansion of existing mineral resources, (2) re-categorization of some inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources, (3) in-filling of gaps in drill patterns that are currently categorized as waste rock within existing resource areas, and (4) evaluation of exploration targets that lie outside of the known mineral resource areas. The results discussed in this news release include ten holes at the Western BRX Zone that focused on Objectives 2 and 3 - i.e. the re-categorization of inferred to indicated mineral resources and evaluation of gaps in the drill pattern that are categorized as waste rock in the current resource estimates.

Highlight assay results from 2021 drilling at the Western BRX Zone are:

24.38 g/t gold, 805 g/t silver, 6.7% lead and 6.9% zinc over 2.02 m (KL-21-526)

5.25 g/t gold, 143 g/t silver, 0.9% lead and 1.2% zinc over 6.59 m (KL-21-527)

52.6 g/t gold, 279 g/t silver, 0.7% lead and 1.0% zinc over 0.94 m (KL-21-532)

11.04 g/t gold, 202 g/t silver, 1.1% lead and 1.3% zinc over 2.46 m (KL-21-529)

10.74 g/t gold, 100 g/t silver, 0.9% lead and 0.4% zinc over 2.41 m (KL-21-536)

15.04 g/t gold, 235 g/t silver, 0.9% lead, and 1.2% zinc over 1.37 m and 10.20 g/t gold, 228 g/t silver, 2.1% lead, and 5.4% zinc over 1.70 m (KL-21-524)

32.60 g/t gold, 392 g/t silver, 1.5% lead, and 3.6% zinc over 0.59 m and 17.75 g/t gold, 100 g/t silver, 0.5% lead and 0.7% zinc over 0.71 m (KL-21-531)

3.80 g/t gold, 1,310 g/t silver, 16.5% lead, and 3.8% zinc over 0.60 m and 19.20 g/t gold, 99.4 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 0.2% zinc over 0.80 m (KL-21-533)

12.65 g/t gold, 60 g/t silver, 0.5% lead, and 1.5% zinc over 1.17 m (KL-21-519)

"The majority of the 2021 drill results from the Western BRX Zone returned better grades than the average for the mineral resources, and over significant vein widths. We will be incorporating these results into an updated mineral resource estimate later this spring," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Currently, there are 414,000 gold equivalent ounces grading 10.1 g/t gold equivalent[1] classified in the indicated resource category at the Western BRX Zone (see Rockhaven press release dated June 21, 2018), and the results from 2021 program continue to confirm the exceptional character of this mineralized zone."

Western BRX Zone

Prior to this latest drill program, the Western BRX Zone hosted an indicated mineral resource estimate of 1,269,000 tonnes containing 341,000 oz gold, 4,672,000 oz silver, 25.65 million lbs lead and 28.12 million lbs zinc at an average grade of 8.4 g/t gold, 115 g/t silver, 0.9% lead and 1.0% zinc and an inferred mineral resource estimate of 1,343,000 tonnes containing 172,000 oz gold, 3,550,000 oz silver, 19.96 million lbs lead and 24.86 million lbs zinc at an average grade of 4.0 g/t gold, 82 g/t silver, 0.7% lead and 0.8% zinc (See July 10, 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Rockhaven website (www.rockhavenresources.com).

Mineralized veins are emplaced adjacent to a feldspar porphyry dyke that can be traced along the length of the zone. Since its discovery in 2011, a total of 9 excavator trenches and 80 diamond drill holes have traced mineralization over a 500 m strike length and from surface to a maximum depth of 520 m down-dip. The mineralization remains open to extension at depth.

A map showing the locations of all drill holes at the Western BRX Zone, cross-sections through the zone and core photos of mineralized veins, can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com. Results from the 2021 drilling at the Western BRX Zone are tabulated below.

Klaza Project - Western BRX Zone - 2021 Drill Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) + Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq* (g/t) KL-21-519 361.54 362.71 1.17 12.65 59.60 0.5 1.5 13.75 incl. 362.16 362.71 0.55 24.10 66.60 0.4 1.5 25.24 KL-21-521 305.00 306.70 1.70 0.70 41.80 1.2 0.9 1.61 KL-21-524 333.83 335.53 1.70 10.20 228.10 2.1 5.4 14.35 and 341.49 342.86 1.37 15.04 234.70 0.9 1.2 17.83 incl. 342.43 342.86 0.43 35.70 691.00 2.0 2.0 43.39 KL-21-526 77.70 79.72 2.02 24.38 805.30 6.7 6.9 35.51 incl. 78.19 79.72 1.53 30.96 835.80 7.0 7.7 42.67 KL-21-527 67.83 68.58 0.75 2.03 54.10 0.4 0.2 2.69 and 93.79 94.31 0.52 4.96 15.20 0.3 3.3 6.08 and 166.12 172.71 6.59 5.25 143.10 0.9 1.2 7.16 incl. 166.49 168.48 1.99 16.70 355.00 1.9 2.6 21.26 KL-21-529 12.19 12.74 0.55 11.95 78.7 0.6 0.2 12.90 and 17.10 19.46 2.36 0.97 29.0 0.1 0.2 1.33 and 68.08 70.54 2.46 11.04 201.8 1.1 1.3 13.59 incl. 69.66 70.54 0.88 28.00 478.0 1.8 3.3 33.92 KL-21-531 22.73 28.45 5.72 3.08 10.2 0.1 0.1 3.23 incl. 28.00 28.45 0.45 30.60 105.0 0.5 0.2 31.78 and 54.86 55.57 0.71 17.75 100.0 0.6 0.7 19.04 and 66.47 67.06 0.59 32.60 392.0 1.5 3.6 37.71 KL-21-532 49.64 50.58 0.94 52.60 279.0 0.7 1.0 55.72 KL-21-533 52.46 53.56 1.10 3.95 4.51 0.1 0.3 4.10 and 81.15 82.97 1.82 8.95 48.2 0.1 0.1 9.47 incl. 82.17 82.97 0.80 19.20 99.4 0.2 0.2 20.26 and 153.63 161.17 7.54 0.98 120.7 1.4 0.4 2.56 incl. 153.63 154.17 0.54 6.57 113.0 0.2 0.2 7.76 and incl. 160.57 161.17 0.60 3.80 1310.0 16.5 3.8 21.07 KL-21-536 234.23 236.64 2.41 10.74 100.3 0.9 0.4 12.04 incl. 234.23 235.00 0.77 15.50 256.0 2.6 1.0 18.81 and incl. 235.83 236.64 0.81 16.45 44.7 0.1 0.2 16.96

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

*Gold equivalent (AuEQ) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

Outstanding Results

Results from the remaining 33 holes completed in 2021, which tested other mineralized zones on the Klaza property, will be released once assays are received. Results of excavator trenching and soil geochemical surveys are also pending.

QA/QC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2021 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "achieving", "conclusion", "encouraging", "interpretation", "potential", "supported" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "probably" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries including porphyry deposits, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

[1] Gold equivalent (AuEq) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687531/Rockhaven-Drills-2438-gt-Gold-and-805-gt-Silver-Across-202-m-at-its-Klaza-Gold-Silver-Project-Yukon