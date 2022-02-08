Secova Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Montauban Project

VANCOUVER, February 7, 2022 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (CNSX:SEK.CN), (OTC:SEKZF), (FSE:N4UP) has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report" or "Report") on the Montauban Gold and Silver Processing site located in the Montauban Mine Property, Quebec (the "Project"). John Langton, M.Sc., P. Geo of JPL GeoServices Inc. prepared the Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is titled " National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Montauban Tailings Project NTS 31I/16 and 31I/09"

"The Technical Report is an excellent tool to support the development of the recently commissioned Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") which will not only outline the economics of the entire Montauban Project but assist in the actual logistics with regards to the processing of the tailings," stated Brad Kitchen, President and CEO of Secova.

The Report summarizes the Project's location, geological setting, mineralization, and recommendation for future work. This document is also a critical summary of all historic work and results for exploration and operations on the site beginning in 1910 and continuing to today. This alone provides the information to support the decision by Secova to enter into production as quickly as possible. A copy of the Technical Report is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com under the Company's profile or on our website at www.secova.ca.

The management of Secova is pleased to be able to consistently report the strides the Company is taking to prepare both the asset and the facility towards the commencement of operations at Montauban.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations in 2022. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

