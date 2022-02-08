Northern Superior Initiates 6,650m Drill Program at Lac Surprise Testing Western and Depth Extensions of Gold-Bearing Falcon Zone

SUDBURY, February 8, 2022 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a 15-hole (6,650m) core drill program on it's large (20 x 15 km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property.

The Falcon Gold Zone, a major, near-surface new discovery made by Northern Superior over the past 18 months, can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*(see Figure 2, Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). The robust, lateral continuity of this Gold Zone is highlighted by a 100% drill hole strike rate (26 of 26 holes). Notable holes from the Falcon Zone include: LCS21-029 (1.36g/t Au over 40.0m; 273.00-313.00m); LCS19-005ext (1.54g/t Au over 44.9m; 293.50-338.40m); LCS21-43 (1.10g/t Au over 43.0m; 95.00-138.00m); and LCS21-032 (1.99g/t Au over 42.6m; 107.40-150.00m) (Table 1, Figure2; see Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021).

Table 1. Multiple intersections with gold values > 1.0 g/t Au.

Objectives of 6,650m drill program

1. Continue to expand Falcon Zone strike extension to the West

The Falcon Zone extends over 900m and remains open to the West, where Northern Superior controls 12km of the host Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone. This zone is thought to be the western extension of the neighboring Vanstar/ IAMGold's, 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit* (see Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). There are 9 core drill holes (3,375m) planned for this purpose that will test an additional 3 km of ground west of the currently defined Falcon Zone (Figure 1).

2. Extend the currently defined Falcon Zone at Depth and test for higher grade mineralization at depth.

The Falcon Zone is currently known to a True Vertical Depth (TVD) of 250 meters and has shown consistent vertical continuity over that interval, remaining open at depth and to surface, the 4 deeper drill holes (2,275m) planned in this program will attempt to extend the Falcon Gold Zone to a TVD of 350 meters and to test for potentially higher gold grades at depth (Figure 1).

3. To determine if a parallel gold-bearing structure exists south of the Falcon Zone.

Drilling in 2020 intersected 0.29 gpt over 23.1 meters and collared in what we now recognize to be similar lithology to the Falcon Zone. There are 2 core drill holes (800m) planned for this purpose (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Core drill collar locations designed to: a) test the western extension of the Falcon Gold Zone; b) understand the process of gold mineralization associated with this Gold Zone; and c) test a

second area south of and parallel to the Falcon Gold Zone for gold mineralization.

The Falcon Gold Zone: Proven Robust Lateral and Vertical Continuity

Lateral Continuity

The Falcon Zone has demonstrated excellent lateral continuity thus far, with over 900m of strike length defined and with all 26 holes drilled in 2021 successfully intersecting the Falcon Zone, highlighting its remarkable consistency and predictability (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, Falcon Gold Zone highlighting lateral

continuity with remarkable consistency and predictability.

Multiple holes drilled from East to West intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone from drill programs completed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 assayed over 1.00 g/t Au and can be seen in Figure 2 (from East to West).

The current program will seek to expand on this 900m of strike by testing for additional extensions of the Falcon Zone heading West over an additional 3km west of the currently defined Falcon Zone, the proposed drill hole traces can de seen in Figure 1.

Vertical Continuity

Vertical continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone has proven to be excellent thus far with multiple sections defined with 3 to 6 pierce points and demonstrating a currently defined vertical continuity of up to 250 meters (Figure 3). Equally encouraging, the Falcon Gold System remains open at depth over the whole 900m strike length drilled to date. The goal of this program will be to test for the extension of this vertical continuity by another 100 to 150 meters with 4 holes planned.

Figure 3. Vertical cross section illustrating the projected extension of the Falcon Gold Zone to surface.

Section 1: LCS21-43, LCS19-005ext; Section 2: LCS21-029, BP17-05 ext, LCS20-013, LCS21-028,

LCS21-045; and Section 3: LCS21-025, LCS21-24, LCS21-44 (see Figure 3 for collar locations).

Potential for Higher Grades at Depth

The Falcon Gold Zone's defining characteristics which include presence of silicification, sericitization, coarse clastic materials (wacke) and pyrite are traced along the whole 900m of strike length and 250m depth drilled to date. Higher gold and silver grades within the Falcon Zone are associated with smoky grey quartz veins and silicification often containing molybdenite and pyrite, enveloped within strong sericite-carbonate-pyrite alteration. Selected higher grade intersections are summarized in Table 2.

These higher-grade intervals are showing some good vertical continuity and thus in addition to testing the vertical extent of the Falcon Zone an additional objective of this drill program will be to see if these higher-grade intervals expand in either thickness or grade at depth (Figure 4). The higher-grade material is thought to occur between the footwall of the Falcon Zone and the Wacke unit. Four holes will be drilled to test this hypothesis.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) LCS20-013 186 188.6 2.6 7.70 38.96 LCS19-005 303.9 307 3.1 15.61 6.61 LCS21-024 148 151 3 4.50 9.13 LCS-21-029 306 307.5 1.5 23.80 51.70 LCS-21-030 234.2 237 2.8 3.84 2.07 LCS-21-032 145 148 3 22.13 18.85 LCS-21-034 142 145 3 2.94 10.00 LCS-19-010ext 348 351 3 5.21 1.69 LCS-21-035 228 232 4 3.86 2.05 LCS-21-043 102 107.5 5.5 3.91 8.03 LCS-21-047 262.5 265.7 3.2 4.01 9.32

Table 2. Falcon Gold Zone higher grade intersections. True width is estimated to be between 70 and 85% of core length.

Figure 4. Falcon Gold Zone high grade long section composite gold grade. Note system is open at depth.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The discovery of the Falcon Zone with this strong grades, thickness, and high degree of predictability thus far has been a major highlight of 2020 and 2021 for

Northern Superior and has only continued to improve and expand in size with each successive drill program on the property. Therefore, we are quite excited to resume drilling again at Lac Surprise which

will test the lateral extension of the Falcon Zone heading West, test to expand the vertical continuity of the Falcon Zone at depth and test for higher grade intervals at depth.

In addition to the Core Drilling at the Falcon Zone beginning today, we also have planned a very large and aggressive property wide exploration program over the larger 20x15km Lac Surprise Property.

Exploration on the Lac Surprise property this year will include: a) the current core drilling program; b) a data compilation report from Orix Geosciences which will include updated bedrock and structural interpretations for the whole Lac Surprise property; c) an extensive summer bedrock mapping and prospecting program covering all areas of the property; and d) a planned IP survey over the Amber area of the property in the South. We will update the market in detail on these planned activities in the weeks ahead. We are optimistic that the combined results from all these programs will culminate in several new mineral targets that can be core drill tested later in the year. With over 12MM dollars in cash currently in our treasury we are fully funded for a record year of exploration on our properties and look forward to updating the market on our results and progress over the course of 2022."

Qualified Person

Adrian Lupascu (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lupascu has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release related to the Lac Surprise program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

