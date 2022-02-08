Wesdome Continues to Expand Kiena High Grade A Zones and Footwall Zones

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company's 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Recent underground definition and exploration drilling at the Kiena Deep A Zones area has:

Confirmed the A Zone continues down plunge along the basalt - ultramafic contact with drilling returning high grade from this continuous zone of mineralization (Figure 1);

Confirmed the Footwall Zone comprises three subparallel zones and one crosscutting zone that have now been extended over 300 metres down plunge. Mineralization remains open laterally and down plunge and additional drilling platforms are being established as the A Zone ramp progresses to provide for more optimal drilling distances and angles; and

Confirmed the existence of lower grade stockwork veins within the hanging wall of the A Zone within brecciated and altered basalt (Figure 2). These zones have the potential to be mined as access development in the hanging wall due to their proximity to the A Zones stoping area, and thereby having potential to be added to the resource base. These zones are generally located within 5 metres from the contact with the schist (A Zone) at a grade of 5 - 6 grams gold per tonne and an average thickness of 2 metres. Drilling is ongoing to better determine the extent of these zones.



Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6796W3: 74.6 g/t Au over 30.0 m core length (24.8 g/t Au capped, 5.0 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6752W9: 38.3 g/t Au over 37.3 m core length (18.2 g/t Au capped, 6.0 m true width) A Zone

Hole 6752W8: 35.9 g/t Au over 30.3 m core length (27.0 g/t Au capped, 7.0 m true width) A Zone



All assays capped at 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with the recent underground drilling that continues to define the high grade A Zone and now confirms the extent of the subparallel Footwall Zone, which we expect to grow further with continued drilling. The Footwall Zone, and now the newly discovered Hanging Wall Basalt Zones, will positively impact project economics as the same underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zone can be leveraged to mine these additional zones on a low unit cost basis.

We are continuing to spend aggressively on exploration at Kiena with $17.7 million to be spent in 2022 that includes approximately 50,000 m of underground drilling and 30,000 m of surface drilling. As part of the 2022 drilling program, 2 underground drills have been moved onto the 33 level to test historic zones and anomalous drill results further to the east along strike from the Kiena mine. Surface drilling is ongoing and will be accelerated once the ice has melted utilizing the two barges left at site. Planned drilling is concentrated around the Shawkey and newly discovered Bourgo zone.

We are also pleased with the progress being made ramping up production at Kiena. As planned, production will ramp up throughout the year with higher production expected in H2 2022. While we continue to expect commercial production in Q2, production this year will be back end weighted in H2 2022 as we continue to ramp up, with total production this year forecasted at 64,000 - 75,000 ounces. As per the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study, completed prior to the Footwall Zone discovery, the life of mine average yearly production is 83,574 ounces with costs declining materially in 2024 once higher output levels are realized. However, with the discover of the Footwall Zone, and most recently with the Hanging wall Basalt Zone, we expect these new zones could extend the LOM and have the potential to increase annual production given the increase reserve ounces per vertical metre."

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist - Underground Exploration of the Company. The surface technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Yan Ducharme, P.Geo., (OGQ #690) Exploration Manager of the Company. Both are a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company's top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected. Impacts of significant numbers of employees being absent have been limited so far however future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company's actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company's goal is to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer, producing over 200,000 ounces from two mines in Ontario and Qu?bec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 - 105,000 ounces per year. The recently re-started Kiena Complex in Val d'or, Quebec is a fully permitted underground mine and milling operation. Wesdome is actively exploring both underground and on surface within the mine areas and more regionally at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 141.6 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO."

Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6752W6 39.8 53.4 13.6 5.0 3.49 3.49 A Zone 6752W7 114.0 121.5 7.5 3.0 6.83 6.83 A Zone 6752W8 176.0 206.3 30.3 7.0 35.91 27.01 A Zone 6752W9 541.5 578.8 37.3 6.0 38.34 18.23 A Zone 6796W1 4.4 43.1 38.7 4.0 4.04 4.04 A Zone 6796W2 94.2 109.4 15.2 4.5 3.49 3.49 A Zone 6796W2 146.1 152.0 5.9 4.0 46.79 22.18 A1 Zone 6796W3 304.0 334.1 30.1 5.0 74.61 24.82 A1 Zone N104-K008 425.8 462.5 36.7 6.5 5.57 5.57 A1 Zone 6796W2 181.4 190.6 9.2 3.5 5.40 5.40 A2 Zone N104-K008 470.9 476.2 5.3 4.1 3.77 3.77 A2 Zone 6796 510.6 521.6 11.0 3.1 32.05 13.19 FWZ_1 6796W1 107.9 120.6 12.7 3.0 2.87 2.87 FWZ_1 6796W2 200.5 215.4 14.9 4.7 6.14 6.14 FWZ_1 6796W1 123.8 134.6 10.8 3.2 6.34 6.34 FWZ_2 6796W2 217.4 239.2 21.8 3.2 10.69 4.71 FWZ_2 6796W1 137.8 144.6 6.8 3.4 4.43 4.43 FWZ_3 6796W2 248.2 257.6 9.4 3.3 2.70 2.70 FWZ_3 6796W2 275.5 287.2 11.7 3.8 33.31 33.31 FWZ_4

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6752W6 39.8 41.3 1.5 2.15 2.15 A Zone 6752W6 41.3 42.8 1.5 4.55 4.55 A Zone 6752W6 42.8 44.3 1.5 3.94 3.94 A Zone 6752W6 44.3 45.8 1.5 2.85 2.85 A Zone 6752W6 45.8 46.7 0.9 0.56 0.56 A Zone 6752W6 46.7 47.5 0.8 2.21 2.21 A Zone 6752W6 47.5 48.5 1.0 3.16 3.16 A Zone 6752W6 48.5 49.5 1.0 3.59 3.59 A Zone 6752W6 49.5 50.5 1.0 1.44 1.44 A Zone 6752W6 50.5 51.4 0.9 4.10 4.10 A Zone 6752W6 51.4 52.4 1.0 10.55 10.55 A Zone 6752W6 52.4 53.4 1.0 2.57 2.57 A Zone 6752W7 114.0 115.5 1.5 2.45 2.45 A Zone 6752W7 115.5 116.2 0.7 0.33 0.33 A Zone 6752W7 116.2 117.0 0.8 12.05 12.05 A Zone 6752W7 117.0 117.8 0.8 39.30 39.30 A Zone 6752W7 117.8 119.1 1.3 2.53 2.53 A Zone 6752W7 119.1 120.0 0.9 0.97 0.97 A Zone 6752W7 120.0 121.5 1.5 1.37 1.37 A Zone 6752W8 176.0 177.0 1.0 3.65 3.65 A Zone 6752W8 177.0 178.0 1.0 3.86 3.86 A Zone 6752W8 178.0 178.8 0.8 5.33 5.33 A Zone 6752W8 178.8 179.3 0.5 7.21 7.21 A Zone 6752W8 179.3 180.3 1.0 72.10 72.10 A Zone 6752W8 180.3 181.3 1.0 98.50 90.00 A Zone 6752W8 181.3 182.3 1.0 94.50 90.00 A Zone 6752W8 182.3 183.3 1.0 165.00 90.00 A Zone 6752W8 183.3 184.3 1.0 42.30 42.30 A Zone 6752W8 184.3 185.3 1.0 31.40 31.40 A Zone 6752W8 185.3 186.3 1.0 19.25 19.25 A Zone 6752W8 186.3 187.3 1.0 0.51 0.51 A Zone 6752W8 187.3 188.3 1.0 13.10 13.10 A Zone 6752W8 188.3 189.3 1.0 17.00 17.00 A Zone 6752W8 189.3 190.3 1.0 13.80 13.80 A Zone 6752W8 190.3 191.3 1.0 25.10 25.10 A Zone 6752W8 191.3 192.3 1.0 14.80 14.80 A Zone 6752W8 192.3 193.3 1.0 13.30 13.30 A Zone 6752W8 193.3 194.2 0.9 12.20 12.20 A Zone 6752W8 194.2 195.2 1.0 19.95 19.95 A Zone 6752W8 195.2 196.0 0.8 18.35 18.35 A Zone 6752W8 196.0 197.0 1.0 18.20 18.20 A Zone 6752W8 197.0 198.0 1.0 14.35 14.35 A Zone 6752W8 198.0 199.0 1.0 19.45 19.45 A Zone 6752W8 199.0 200.0 1.0 9.25 9.25 A Zone 6752W8 200.0 201.0 1.0 17.40 17.40 A Zone 6752W8 201.0 202.2 1.2 28.40 28.40 A Zone 6752W8 202.2 203.3 1.1 255.00 90.00 A Zone 6752W8 203.3 204.8 1.5 4.63 4.63 A Zone 6752W8 204.8 206.3 1.5 4.08 4.08 A Zone 6752W9 541.5 542.5 1.0 5.69 5.69 A Zone 6752W9 542.5 543.5 1.0 1.32 1.32 A Zone 6752W9 543.5 544.2 0.7 4.05 4.05 A Zone 6752W9 544.2 545.0 0.8 0.83 0.83 A Zone 6752W9 545.0 545.7 0.7 0.13 0.13 A Zone 6752W9 545.7 546.3 0.6 6.73 6.73 A Zone 6752W9 546.3 547.2 0.9 0.27 0.27 A Zone 6752W9 547.2 547.8 0.6 0.17 0.17 A Zone 6752W9 547.8 548.7 0.9 0.56 0.56 A Zone 6752W9 548.7 550.0 1.3 3.53 3.53 A Zone 6752W9 550.0 551.5 1.5 2.58 2.58 A Zone 6752W9 551.5 553.0 1.5 0.69 0.69 A Zone 6752W9 553.0 554.5 1.5 1.54 1.54 A Zone 6752W9 554.5 556.0 1.5 0.29 0.29 A Zone 6752W9 556.0 557.0 1.0 1.01 1.01 A Zone 6752W9 557.0 557.6 0.6 1.87 1.87 A Zone 6752W9 557.6 558.6 1.0 470.00 90.00 A Zone 6752W9 558.6 559.6 1.0 178.50 90.00 A Zone 6752W9 559.6 560.6 1.0 6.33 6.33 A Zone 6752W9 560.6 561.3 0.7 32.00 32.00 A Zone 6752W9 561.3 562.2 0.9 36.50 36.50 A Zone 6752W9 562.2 563.0 0.8 206.00 90.00 A Zone 6752W9 563.0 563.9 0.9 312.00 90.00 A Zone 6752W9 563.9 564.5 0.6 1.59 1.59 A Zone 6752W9 564.5 565.3 0.8 3.24 3.24 A Zone 6752W9 565.3 566.0 0.7 10.30 10.30 A Zone 6752W9 566.0 566.6 0.6 50.20 50.20 A Zone 6752W9 566.6 567.6 1.0 31.10 31.10 A Zone 6752W9 567.6 568.6 1.0 71.10 71.10 A Zone 6752W9 568.6 569.6 1.0 3.23 3.23 A Zone 6752W9 569.6 570.3 0.7 7.83 7.83 A Zone 6752W9 570.3 571.3 1.0 14.60 14.60 A Zone 6752W9 571.3 572.3 1.0 20.60 20.60 A Zone 6752W9 572.3 573.3 1.0 10.70 10.70 A Zone 6752W9 573.3 574.3 1.0 12.75 12.75 A Zone 6752W9 574.3 575.3 1.0 16.90 16.90 A Zone 6752W9 575.3 576.3 1.0 13.35 13.35 A Zone 6752W9 576.3 576.8 0.5 1.66 1.66 A Zone 6752W9 576.8 577.8 1.0 8.34 8.34 A Zone 6752W9 577.8 578.8 1.0 10.15 10.15 A Zone 6796 510.6 512.1 1.5 0.36 0.36 FWZ_1 6796 512.1 513.6 1.5 0.10 0.10 FWZ_1 6796 513.6 515.1 1.5 222.00 90.00 FWZ_1 6796 515.1 516.6 1.5 1.80 1.80 FWZ_1 6796 516.6 518.1 1.5 0.02 0.02 FWZ_1 6796 518.1 519.3 1.2 0.03 0.03 FWZ_1 6796 519.3 520.5 1.2 0.02 0.02 FWZ_1 6796 520.5 521.1 0.6 0.01 0.01 FWZ_1 6796W1 4.4 5.9 1.5 2.26 2.26 A Zone 6796W1 5.9 6.9 1.0 1.28 1.28 A Zone 6796W1 6.9 7.9 1.0 1.38 1.38 A Zone 6796W1 7.9 8.9 1.0 0.75 0.75 A Zone 6796W1 8.9 9.9 1.0 65.70 65.70 A Zone 6796W1 9.9 11.9 2.0 0.89 0.89 A Zone 6796W1 11.9 13.4 1.5 8.21 8.21 A Zone 6796W1 13.4 14.9 1.5 2.07 2.07 A Zone 6796W1 14.9 16.4 1.5 2.01 2.01 A Zone 6796W1 16.4 17.9 1.5 0.04 0.04 A Zone 6796W1 17.9 19.4 1.5 0.04 0.04 A Zone 6796W1 19.4 20.9 1.5 0.03 0.03 A Zone 6796W1 20.9 22.4 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 22.4 23.9 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 23.9 25.4 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 25.4 26.9 1.5 6.53 6.53 A Zone 6796W1 26.9 28.4 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 28.4 29.9 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 29.9 31.4 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 31.4 32.9 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 32.9 34.4 1.5 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W1 34.4 35.9 1.5 0.03 0.03 A Zone 6796W1 35.9 36.9 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone 6796W1 36.9 37.9 1.0 0.14 0.14 A Zone 6796W1 37.9 38.9 1.0 1.03 1.03 A Zone 6796W1 38.9 39.7 0.8 5.42 5.42 A Zone 6796W1 39.7 40.7 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone 6796W1 40.7 41.7 1.0 17.65 17.65 A Zone 6796W1 41.7 42.4 0.7 37.40 37.40 A Zone 6796W1 42.4 43.1 0.7 4.97 4.97 A Zone 6796W1 107.9 109.0 1.1 3.15 3.15 FWZ_1 6796W1 109.0 110.0 1.0 0.13 0.13 FWZ_1 6796W1 110.0 111.0 1.0 1.73 1.73 FWZ_1 6796W1 111.0 112.0 1.0 0.44 0.44 FWZ_1 6796W1 112.0 112.7 0.7 0.35 0.35 FWZ_1 6796W1 112.7 113.8 1.1 3.79 3.79 FWZ_1 6796W1 113.8 114.8 1.0 1.57 1.57 FWZ_1 6796W1 114.8 115.6 0.8 8.68 8.68 FWZ_1 6796W1 115.6 116.6 1.0 0.89 0.89 FWZ_1 6796W1 116.6 117.6 1.0 0.36 0.36 FWZ_1 6796W1 117.6 118.6 1.0 0.61 0.61 FWZ_1 6796W1 118.6 119.7 1.1 0.39 0.39 FWZ_1 6796W1 119.7 120.6 0.9 16.30 16.30 FWZ_1 6796W1 123.8 124.9 1.1 1.62 1.62 FWZ_2 6796W1 124.9 126 1.1 1.62 1.62 FWZ_2 6796W1 126.0 127.1 1.1 2.19 2.19 FWZ_2 6796W1 127.1 128.1 1.0 16.30 16.30 FWZ_2 6796W1 128.1 129.0 0.9 46.00 46.00 FWZ_2 6796W1 129.0 130.0 1.0 4.38 4.38 FWZ_2 6796W1 130.0 131.1 1.1 0.03 0.03 FWZ_2 6796W1 131.1 132.2 1.1 0.34 0.34 FWZ_2 6796W1 132.2 133.4 1.2 0.01 0.01 FWZ_2 6796W1 133.4 134.6 1.2 0.00 0.00 FWZ_2 6796W1 137.8 138.9 1.1 23.80 23.80 FWZ_3 6796W1 138.9 139.9 1.0 0.30 0.30 FWZ_3 6796W1 139.9 140.8 0.9 0.11 0.11 FWZ_3 6796W1 140.8 141.9 1.1 2.34 2.34 FWZ_3 6796W1 141.9 142.6 0.7 0.62 0.62 FWZ_3 6796W1 142.6 143.6 1.0 0.12 0.12 FWZ_3 6796W1 143.6 144.6 1.0 0.40 0.40 FWZ_3 6796W2 94.5 96.0 1.5 3.50 3.50 A Zone 6796W2 96.0 97.5 1.5 30.00 30.00 A Zone 6796W2 97.5 99.0 1.5 1.01 1.01 A Zone 6796W2 99.0 100.5 1.5 0.59 0.59 A Zone 6796W2 100.5 102.0 1.5 0.58 0.58 A Zone 6796W2 102.0 103.1 1.1 0.37 0.37 A Zone 6796W2 103.1 104.6 1.5 0.68 0.68 A Zone 6796W2 104.6 106.1 1.5 0.01 0.01 A Zone 6796W2 106.1 107.3 1.2 0.06 0.06 A Zone 6796W2 107.3 108.6 1.3 0.05 0.05 A Zone 6796W2 108.6 110.0 1.4 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6796W2 146.1 147.1 1.0 0.78 0.78 A1 Zone 6796W2 147.1 148.2 1.1 222.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W2 148.2 148.8 0.6 5.49 5.49 A1 Zone 6796W2 148.8 149.5 0.6 0.72 0.72 A1 Zone 6796W2 149.5 151.0 1.6 2.03 2.03 A1 Zone 6796W2 151.0 152.0 1.0 24.20 24.20 A1 Zone 6796W2 181.4 182.4 1.0 0.55 0.55 A2 Zone 6796W2 182.4 183.4 1.0 0.38 0.38 A2 Zone 6796W2 183.4 184.6 1.2 8.40 8.40 A2 Zone 6796W2 184.6 185.6 1.0 4.87 4.87 A2 Zone 6796W2 185.6 186.6 1.0 7.82 7.82 A2 Zone 6796W2 186.6 187.6 1.0 23.00 23.00 A2 Zone 6796W2 187.6 188.6 1.0 1.64 1.64 A2 Zone 6796W2 188.6 189.6 1.0 0.19 0.19 A2 Zone 6796W2 189.6 190.6 1.0 1.15 1.15 A2 Zone 6796W2 200.5 202.0 1.5 49.30 49.30 FWZ_1 6796W2 202.0 203.5 1.5 0.11 0.11 FWZ_1 6796W2 203.5 205.0 1.5 0.10 0.10 FWZ_1 6796W2 205.0 206.5 1.5 0.83 0.83 FWZ_1 6796W2 206.5 208.0 1.5 3.40 3.40 FWZ_1 6796W2 208.0 209.5 1.5 0.72 0.72 FWZ_1 6796W2 209.5 211.0 1.5 0.60 0.60 FWZ_1 6796W2 211.0 212.5 1.5 1.10 1.10 FWZ_1 6796W2 212.5 213.3 0.8 0.60 0.60 FWZ_1 6796W2 213.3 214.4 1.1 0.12 0.12 FWZ_1 6796W2 214.4 215.4 1.0 0.04 0.04 FWZ_1 6796W2 217.4 218.4 1.0 0.83 0.83 FWZ_2 6796W2 218.4 219.2 0.8 25.20 25.20 FWZ_2 6796W2 219.2 220.0 0.8 341.00 90.00 FWZ_2 6796W2 220.0 220.9 0.9 0.40 0.40 FWZ_2 6796W2 220.9 221.5 0.6 0.76 0.76 FWZ_2 6796W2 221.5 223.0 1.5 0.12 0.12 FWZ_2 6796W2 223.0 224.5 1.5 0.31 0.31 FWZ_2 6796W2 224.5 226.0 1.5 0.03 0.03 FWZ_2 6796W2 226.0 227.5 1.5 0.03 0.03 FWZ_2 6796W2 227.5 229.0 1.5 0.95 0.95 FWZ_2 6796W2 229.0 230.5 1.5 1.50 1.50 FWZ_2 6796W2 230.5 232.0 1.5 2.91 2.91 FWZ_2 6796W2 232.0 233.5 1.5 0.14 0.14 FWZ_2 6796W2 233.5 235.0 1.5 0.06 0.06 FWZ_2 6796W2 235.0 236.5 1.5 0.05 0.05 FWZ_2 6796W2 236.5 238.0 1.5 0.89 0.89 FWZ_2 6796W2 238.0 239.2 1.2 0.17 0.17 FWZ_2 6796W2 248.2 249.4 1.2 1.03 1.03 FWZ_3 6796W2 249.4 249.9 0.5 0.86 0.86 FWZ_3 6796W2 249.9 250.5 0.6 2.61 2.61 FWZ_3 6796W2 250.5 251.3 0.8 17.50 17.50 FWZ_3 6796W2 251.3 252.2 0.9 4.94 4.94 FWZ_3 6796W2 252.2 253.2 1.0 0.36 0.36 FWZ_3 6796W2 253.2 254.3 1.1 0.11 0.11 FWZ_3 6796W2 254.3 255.4 1.1 0.36 0.36 FWZ_3 6796W2 255.4 256.5 1.1 0.23 0.23 FWZ_3 6796W2 256.5 257.6 1.1 2.36 2.36 FWZ_3 6796W2 275.5 276.5 1.0 21.60 21.60 FWZ_4 6796W2 276.5 277.5 1.0 77.60 77.60 FWZ_4 6796W2 277.5 278.5 1.0 45.60 45.60 FWZ_4 6796W2 278.5 279.5 1.0 17.30 17.30 FWZ_4 6796W2 279.5 280.5 1.0 9.09 9.09 FWZ_4 6796W2 280.5 281.5 1.0 39.10 39.10 FWZ_4 6796W2 281.5 282.5 1.0 36.90 36.90 FWZ_4 6796W2 282.5 283.5 1.0 43.20 43.20 FWZ_4 6796W2 283.5 284.5 1.0 15.05 15.05 FWZ_4 6796W2 284.5 285.5 1.0 83.40 83.40 FWZ_4 6796W2 285.5 286.5 1.0 0.51 0.51 FWZ_4 6796W2 286.5 287.2 0.7 0.62 0.62 FWZ_4 6796W3 304.0 305.0 1.0 7.67 7.67 A1 Zone 6796W3 305.0 306.0 1.0 1.23 1.23 A1 Zone 6796W3 306.0 307.0 1.0 0.38 0.38 A1 Zone 6796W3 307.0 308.0 1.0 23.40 23.40 A1 Zone 6796W3 308.0 309.0 1.0 52.30 52.30 A1 Zone 6796W3 309.0 310.0 1.0 155.50 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W3 310.0 311.0 1.0 20.50 20.50 A1 Zone 6796W3 311.0 312.0 1.0 15.50 15.50 A1 Zone 6796W3 312.0 313.0 1.0 11.15 11.15 A1 Zone 6796W3 313.0 314.0 1.0 18.55 18.55 A1 Zone 6796W3 314.0 315.0 1.0 46.00 46.00 A1 Zone 6796W3 315.0 316.0 1.0 72.60 72.60 A1 Zone 6796W3 316.0 317.0 1.0 93.10 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W3 317.0 318.0 1.0 1520.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W3 318.0 319.0 1.0 16.00 16.00 A1 Zone 6796W3 319.0 320.0 1.0 0.59 0.59 A1 Zone 6796W3 320.0 321.0 1.0 21.90 21.90 A1 Zone 6796W3 321.0 322.0 1.0 18.90 18.90 A1 Zone 6796W3 322.0 323.0 1.0 8.75 8.75 A1 Zone 6796W3 323.0 324.0 1.0 3.57 3.57 A1 Zone 6796W3 324.0 325.0 1.0 57.90 57.90 A1 Zone 6796W3 325.0 326.0 1.0 2.29 2.29 A1 Zone 6796W3 326.0 327.0 1.0 0.99 0.99 A1 Zone 6796W3 327.0 328.0 1.0 0.47 0.47 A1 Zone 6796W3 328.0 329.0 1.0 5.14 5.14 A1 Zone 6796W3 329.0 330.0 1.0 37.70 37.70 A1 Zone 6796W3 330.0 331.0 1.0 1.94 1.94 A1 Zone 6796W3 331.0 332.0 1.0 6.01 6.01 A1 Zone 6796W3 332.0 333.1 1.1 14.45 14.45 A1 Zone 6796W3 333.1 334.1 1.0 9.76 9.76 A1 Zone N104-K008 425.8 426.8 1.0 22.50 22.50 A1 Zone N104-K008 426.8 427.8 1.0 0.52 0.52 A1 Zone N104-K008 427.8 428.6 0.8 35.00 35.00 A1 Zone N104-K008 428.6 429.1 0.5 0.09 0.09 A1 Zone N104-K008 429.1 430.3 1.2 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone N104-K008 430.3 431.3 1.0 0.79 0.79 A1 Zone N104-K008 431.3 432.3 1.0 0.41 0.41 A1 Zone N104-K008 432.3 433.3 1.0 19.90 19.90 A1 Zone N104-K008 433.3 434.3 1.0 0.18 0.18 A1 Zone N104-K008 434.3 435.3 1.0 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone N104-K008 435.3 436.3 1.0 0.02 0.02 A1 Zone N104-K008 436.3 437.3 1.0 1.62 1.62 A1 Zone N104-K008 437.3 438.3 1.0 3.41 3.41 A1 Zone N104-K008 438.3 439.3 1.0 1.59 1.59 A1 Zone N104-K008 439.3 440.3 1.0 2.18 2.18 A1 Zone N104-K008 440.3 441.3 1.0 0.90 0.90 A1 Zone N104-K008 441.3 442.3 1.0 1.00 1.00 A1 Zone N104-K008 442.3 443.3 1.0 1.13 1.13 A1 Zone N104-K008 443.3 444.3 1.0 0.89 0.89 A1 Zone N104-K008 444.3 445.3 1.0 7.78 7.78 A1 Zone N104-K008 445.3 446.2 0.9 2.80 2.80 A1 Zone N104-K008 446.2 447.0 0.8 1.68 1.68 A1 Zone N104-K008 447.0 447.5 0.5 4.78 4.78 A1 Zone N104-K008 447.5 448.4 0.9 3.15 3.15 A1 Zone N104-K008 448.4 449.0 0.6 2.71 2.71 A1 Zone N104-K008 449.0 450.1 1.1 8.63 8.63 A1 Zone N104-K008 450.1 450.6 0.5 0.66 0.66 A1 Zone N104-K008 450.6 451.2 0.6 0.22 0.22 A1 Zone N104-K008 451.2 451.7 0.5 3.79 3.79 A1 Zone N104-K008 451.7 452.7 1.0 0.17 0.17 A1 Zone N104-K008 452.7 454.2 1.5 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone N104-K008 454.2 455.7 1.5 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone N104-K008 455.7 457.2 1.5 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone N104-K008 457.2 458.7 1.5 0.00 0.00 A1 Zone N104-K008 458.7 459.7 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone N104-K008 459.7 460.3 0.6 1.90 1.90 A1 Zone N104-K008 460.3 461.0 0.7 2.28 2.28 A1 Zone N104-K008 461.0 461.5 0.5 0.24 0.24 A1 Zone N104-K008 461.5 462.5 1.0 85.50 85.50 A1 Zone N104-K008 470.9 472.0 1.1 14.20 14.20 A2 Zone N104-K008 472.0 473.0 1.0 0.06 0.06 A2 Zone N104-K008 473.0 474.3 1.3 0.30 0.30 A2 Zone N104-K008 474.3 475.3 1.0 1.27 1.27 A2 Zone N104-K008 475.3 476.2 0.9 2.94 2.94 A2 Zone

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfe246cf-7ff7-4fc4-9560-41731f6845af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97a46c86-a860-4858-9ba4-ede354bd3499

PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d3e9fda-a04e-4be6-a867-a8bf78fab981