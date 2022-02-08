Arianne Phosphate Exploring The Use Of Its High-purity Concentrate For Alternatively Derived Fertilizers

-the Company is working with Cegep Riviere-de-Loup to develop a new breed of fertilizer

SAGUENAY, QC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has initiated a research program in collaboration with the Environmental and Biotechnology Research Group of the Cegep Riviere-de-Loup aimed at the development of a new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate.

Currently, the industry practice is to take mined phosphate concentrate and ship it to a phosphoric acid facility. There, it is combined with sulphuric acid and other ingredients to make 'downstream' phosphate-based fertilizers such as MAP and DAP. By working with both research and commercial organizations, Arianne is looking at ways to alter the traditional process and combine its concentrate with organic waste or other bacterias that would allow its phosphate concentrate to effectively be used in farming without the requirement of traditional acidulated fertilizer products.

"Although the work around the use of Arianne's phosphate concentrate in these types of applications is early, the implications could be enormous," said Brian Ostroff, Arianne Phosphate's President. "For the agricultural industry, it could allow the farmer the ability to move away from acid-based processes and, by integrating with organic waste, allow for a more circular and environmentally-friendly process. Logistically, it would also allow Arianne to be less reliant on downstream facilities to purchase its phosphate and transform it into fertilizers."

Due to the rare geological nature of its Lac à Paul deposit, Arianne will produce a high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate. By not having the deleterious elements found in most phosphate deposits globally, such as radioactive elements and heavy metals, the Company believes its concentrate will be in high demand, not only by traditional fertilizer producers but also, those who are looking to target high purity agricultural and food applications such as organic fertilizers, food preservatives and animal feeds. Further, due to the nature of Arianne's concentrate, it also makes it well-placed for industrial uses such as its recently announced work (see Press Release dated November 3, 2021) with several automotive industry players on the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery.

Raphael Gaudreault, eng. Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 185,464,469 shares outstanding.

