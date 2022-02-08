Canstar Intersects 11.8 g/t Gold over 5.7 Metres at Kendell, Commences Winter Drill Program

Toronto - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX) (OTCPK:CSRNF) ("Canstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from 2021 drilling and channel sampling from the Kendell prospect at its Golden Baie project in south Newfoundland. The Company also announces that a winter diamond drill program has commenced at the Kendell prospect. This program is expected to include up to 35 new drill holes which total approximately 2,000 metres and reflect the shallow nature of the mineralization.

Drilling highlights from the final 2021 drill hole assays at the Kendell prospect are provided in Table 1 and include some of the highest-grade intervals to date from this prospect. In addition, gold mineralization was extended by approximately 50 metres down-dip. Notable intervals and higher grade intercepts include:

11.8 g/t gold over 5.69 metres in drill hole GB-21-50

45.7 g/t gold over 1.07 metres near surface in drill hole GB-21-20

11.7 g/t gold over 3.00 metres including 249.7 g/t gold over 0.09 metres in drill hole GB-21-51

Selected detailed drill hole assay results and collar data are provided in Tables 3 and 4, respectively. All assays from drill hole and channel samples from Kendell have now been received and reported. Additional infill sampling of selected 2021 drill core is now being done to ensure that all core from the interpreted zone of mineralization has been assayed.

Table 1 - Highlight assay results from Kendell reported drill holes

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) GB-21-18 2.28 5.60 3.32 4.9 including 2.77 3.40 0.63 19.1 GB-21-19 3.35 4.57 1.22 5.2 GB-21-20 2.00 4.10 2.10 24.3 including 2.00 3.07 1.07 45.7 GB-21-22 2.95 4.95 2.00 9.5 GB-21-50 21.89 27.58 5.69 11.8 GB-21-51 10.32 13.32 3.00 11.7 including 11.14 11.23 0.09 249.7 GB-21-53 29.63 33.56 3.93 12.2 including 30.82 31.45 0.63 58.3

Notes:

All intersections are downhole length as there is insufficient information to calculate true width. Reported grades have not been capped.

Matthieu Lapointe, VP Exploration of Canstar, commented: "We continue to be encouraged by the shallow, high-grade gold intercepts at the Kendell prospect. Gold mineralization has been observed in a 50 by 100 metre footprint that remains open along strike and down-dip/plunge. With less than 3,000 metres drilled to date, and limited drilling below 150 metres vertically, there is remarkable potential to expand the mineralization. Given the results announced today, we are excited to commence a winter drill program to further improve our understanding of the controls on gold mineralization and to better define and extend the high-grade gold mineralization identified from the 2021 drilling."

Additional channel samples from the Kendell prospect trench were also collected in the summer of 2021. The highlights of the channel samples are provided in Table 2 and are interpreted as the surface expression of the gold mineralization intercepted by the drill holes.

Table 2. Highlight assay results from Kendell channel sampling

Channel Composite M 10.4 g/t Au over 7.9m L 9.4 g/t Au over 6.9m

Discussion of Assay Results

Drill holes GB-21-17 to GB-21-19 were drilled from the same platform to test the area below Channel F from the Kendell TGB-20-01 trench, which returned 2.9 g/t gold over 11.0 metres, including 6.2 g/t gold over 5.0 metres (announced November 30, 2020). See the plan map in Figure 1 and vertical section in Figure 2. Drill holes GB-21-18 and GB-21-19 intersected gold mineralization associated with quartz veining and acicular arsenopyrite starting from a depth of two to three metres down hole. Drill hole GB-21-17 was not sampled at the projected depth of the mineralization and this interval is now being sampled as part of the infill sampling program.



Figure 1 - Plan view of Kendell Target showing collars of 2021 drill holes (36 holes drilled, 2,620 metres total)

Drill holes GB-21-20 to GB-21-22 were drilled from the same platform to test the area below Channel G in trench TGB-20-01, which yielded an average grade of 4.7 g/t gold over 6.7 metres, including 10.2 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (see Figures 1 and 3). Drill holes GB-21-20 and GB-21-21 intersected 2.0 metre intervals of 24.3 g/t gold and 9.5 g/t gold, respectively. Coarse gold is generally associated with quartz veining and acicular arsenopyrite.



Figure 2 - Kendell Section A-A' Showing newly reported drill hole assays (looking northeast). Mineralization is open to depth (down-dip) and along strike to the NE and SW.

Drill holes GB-21-50 to GB-21-55 were drilled from two platforms, with three holes per platform, and were designed to test the area 20 to 50 metres down-dip of the mineralization intersected in drill holes GB-21-01 to GB-21-13 (see vertical section in Figure 4). It is interpreted that these drill holes have intersected two mineralized zones, an upper zone approximately one to three metres in length and a lower zone which ranges from three to six metres in length. Both zones are associated with quartz veining and arsenopyrite plus antimony-bearing minerals that are hosted in deformed black shales. The intersection lengths and mineralization styles are comparable to those noted up-dip and the zones appear to form a continuous horizon.



Figure 3 - Kendell Section B-B' Showing newly reported drill hole assays (looking northeast). Mineralization is open to depth (down-dip) and along strike to the NE and SW.



Figure 4 - Kendell Section C-C' Showing highlights of newly reported assays (looking northeast). Mineralization is open to depth (down-dip) and along strike to the NE and SW

Winter Drill Program

Gold mineralization at Kendell was delineated over a down-dip length of approximately 100 metres and a strike length of 50 metres based on assays from 36 drill holes in the 2021 drill program (Figure 5). Mineralized intercepts ranged from one metre to 11 metres in length and are spatially associated with metasedimentary rocks within the interpreted hanging wall of a fault zone that is defined by a four metre to 10 metre thick strongly sheared unit of dark grey to black graphitic shale.

Gold mineralization remains open along strike and down-dip/plunge at the Kendell prospect, as shown in Figure 5. A winter diamond drill program has now commenced to test the continuity of the shallow-dipping gold mineralization along strike, down-dip, and down-plunge. The Company anticipates that the drill program will consist of approximately 2,000 metres in up to 35 drill holes.



Figure 5 - Kendell Plan Map Showing Mineralized Intercepts and Areas to be Drill Tested

Acknowledgements

Canstar wishes to acknowledge the financial support of the 2021 exploration program through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

QA/QC:

All rock samples were collected by company personnel and shipped to Eastern Analytical of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Canstar Resources Inc. Samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis for 34 additional elements. Metallic screening is being used for samples with visible gold and all samples with initial fire assays over 1.0 g/t Au. In addition to Eastern Analytical's quality control program of standards, blanks and duplicates, Canstar's QAQC program utilizes four commercially available reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples to ensure data quality. In addition, duplicates of selected samples are being sent to a second laboratory as check assays.

Qualified Person

Bob Patey, B.Sc., P.Geo, Senior Geologist of Canstar, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar is focused on district-scale gold exploration in Newfoundland, Canada. Canstar has a 100% interest in the Golden Baie and Hermitage projects, large claim packages at the south end south-central Newfoundland covering 77,350 hectares or 774 km2 with multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a major structural trend. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bruggeman, President & CEO

Email: rob@canstarresources.com

Phone: 1-647-247-8715

Website:www.canstarresources.com

Table 3 - Selected drill hole sample assays

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) GB-21-07 2.33 3.45 1.12 13 GB-21-07 3.45 4.4 0.95 84 GB-21-07 4.4 5.42 1.02 158 GB-21-07 5.42 6.22 0.8 532 GB-21-07 6.22 7.29 1.07 46 GB-21-07 7.29 7.67 0.38 8 GB-21-16 NSR GB-21-17 NSR GB-21-18 1.4 2.28 0.88 69 GB-21-18 2.28 2.77 0.49 954 GB-21-18 2.77 3.4 0.63 19089 GB-21-18 3.4 4.15 0.75 4237 GB-21-18 4.15 5.6 1.45 267 GB-21-18 5.6 6.6 1 371 GB-21-18 51 52 1 6 GB-21-19 1.15 2.35 1.2 76 GB-21-19 2.35 3.35 1 45 GB-21-19 3.35 4.57 1.22 5220 GB-21-19 4.57 5.58 1.01 371 GB-21-19 5.58 6.5 0.92 718 GB-21-19 6.5 7.5 1 128 GB-21-19 7.5 8.6 1.1 28 GB-21-19 27.3 28.38 1.08 19 GB-21-20 1 2 1 271 GB-21-20 2 3.07 1.07 45682 GB-21-20 3.07 4.1 1.03 2050 GB-21-20 4.1 5.04 0.94 231 GB-21-20 5.04 6.08 1.04 10 GB-21-20 6.08 7.08 1 2.5 GB-21-21 1 1.8 0.8 195 GB-21-21 1.8 2.95 1.15 350 GB-21-21 2.95 4.03 1.08 11214 GB-21-21 4.03 4.95 0.92 7512 GB-21-21 4.95 5.95 1 488 GB-21-21 5.95 6.8 0.85 37 GB-21-21 6.8 7.8 1 34 GB-21-22 NSR GB-21-49 19.11 20.3 1.19 7 GB-21-49 20.3 20.8 0.5 30 GB-21-49 20.8 21.33 0.53 67 GB-21-49 21.33 22 0.67 2639 GB-21-50 8.37 9.31 0.94 5 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) GB-21-50 9.31 10.02 0.71 6 GB-21-50 10.02 10.88 0.86 4463 GB-21-50 10.88 11.9 1.02 1326 GB-21-50 11.9 12.87 0.97 382 GB-21-50 12.87 13.85 0.98 186 GB-21-50 13.85 14.85 1 89 GB-21-50 14.85 15.87 1.02 12 GB-21-50 15.87 16.87 1 25 GB-21-50 16.87 17.72 0.85 20 GB-21-50 17.72 18.74 1.02 11 GB-21-50 18.74 19.2 0.46 30 GB-21-50 19.2 19.95 0.75 43 GB-21-50 19.95 20.9 0.95 1143 GB-21-50 20.9 21.89 0.99 414 GB-21-50 21.89 22.46 0.57 2332 GB-21-50 22.46 22.95 0.49 12507 GB-21-50 22.95 23.68 0.73 1161 GB-21-50 23.68 24.62 0.94 21427 GB-21-50 24.62 25.26 0.64 14303 GB-21-50 25.26 26.26 1 20201 GB-21-50 26.26 27.17 0.91 6164 GB-21-50 27.17 27.58 0.41 5661 GB-21-50 27.58 28.22 0.64 343 GB-21-50 28.22 28.73 0.51 68 GB-21-50 28.73 29.72 0.99 62 GB-21-50 29.72 30.46 0.74 35 GB-21-50 30.46 31.2 0.74 2.5 GB-21-50 31.2 31.88 0.68 9 GB-21-50 31.88 32.5 0.62 1361 GB-21-50 32.5 33.22 0.72 1246 GB-21-50 33.22 33.45 0.23 10 GB-21-50 33.45 33.5 0.05 5 GB-21-51 7.88 8.96 1.08 47 GB-21-51 8.96 9.82 0.86 45 GB-21-51 9.82 10.32 0.5 33 GB-21-51 10.32 11.14 0.82 8086 GB-21-51 11.14 11.23 0.09 249744 GB-21-51 11.23 12.29 1.06 4815 GB-21-51 12.29 13.32 1.03 773 GB-21-51 13.32 14.47 1.15 378 GB-21-51 14.47 15.1 0.63 71 GB-21-51 20.19 20.89 0.7 27 GB-21-51 20.89 21.6 0.71 99 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) GB-21-51 21.6 22.2 0.6 377 GB-21-51 22.2 23.03 0.83 340 GB-21-51 23.03 23.93 0.9 649 GB-21-51 23.93 24.82 0.89 2319 GB-21-51 24.82 25.85 1.03 2069 GB-21-51 25.85 26.85 1 276 GB-21-51 26.85 27.41 0.56 240 GB-21-51 27.41 28.18 0.77 127 GB-21-51 28.18 29.27 1.09 1770 GB-21-51 29.27 30.23 0.96 54 GB-21-51 30.23 30.8 0.57 355 GB-21-51 30.8 31.13 0.33 14 GB-21-51 31.13 31.41 0.28 5580 GB-21-51 31.41 32.33 0.92 18 GB-21-51 32.33 32.8 0.47 13 GB-21-51 32.8 33.18 0.38 6 GB-21-52 10.1 11.09 0.99 2.5 GB-21-52 11.09 11.67 0.58 174 GB-21-52 11.67 12.16 0.49 6364 GB-21-52 12.16 13.53 1.37 252 GB-21-52 13.53 14.29 0.76 1803 GB-21-52 14.29 15.11 0.82 46 GB-21-52 15.11 16.07 0.96 220 GB-21-52 16.07 16.45 0.38 170 GB-21-52 16.45 17.5 1.05 15 GB-21-52 17.5 18.51 1.01 14 GB-21-52 23.86 24.64 0.78 730 GB-21-52 24.64 25.17 0.53 591 GB-21-52 25.17 26 0.83 702 GB-21-52 26 26.52 0.52 1493 GB-21-52 26.52 27.1 0.58 391 GB-21-52 27.1 27.74 0.64 1279 GB-21-52 27.74 28.73 0.99 120 GB-21-52 30.99 31.14 0.15 84 GB-21-52 40.17 41.1 0.93 6 GB-21-53 18.28 19.09 0.81 12 GB-21-53 19.09 20.1 1.01 33 GB-21-53 20.1 21 0.9 2716 GB-21-53 21 21.55 0.55 51 GB-21-53 21.55 22.1 0.55 356 GB-21-53 22.1 23.18 1.08 1662 GB-21-53 23.18 23.85 0.67 322 GB-21-53 23.85 24.55 0.7 609 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) GB-21-53 24.55 25.08 0.53 100 GB-21-53 25.08 25.97 0.89 35 GB-21-53 25.97 27.01 1.04 3643 GB-21-53 27.01 27.69 0.68 19 GB-21-53 27.69 28.45 0.76 16 GB-21-53 28.45 29.11 0.66 13 GB-21-53 29.11 29.63 0.52 45 GB-21-53 29.63 29.75 0.12 6617 GB-21-53 29.75 30.82 1.07 4053 GB-21-53 30.82 31.45 0.63 58293 GB-21-53 31.45 32 0.55 1497 GB-21-53 32 32.69 0.69 1457 GB-21-53 32.69 33.56 0.87 4989 GB-21-53 33.56 34.54 0.98 316 GB-21-53 34.54 35.46 0.92 51 GB-21-53 36.76 37.2 0.44 77 GB-21-54 10.3 11.3 1 10 GB-21-54 11.33 12.3 0.97 9 GB-21-54 20 21 1 8 GB-21-54 21 22 1 1480 GB-21-54 22 23 1 435 GB-21-54 23 24 1 407 GB-21-54 24 25 1 235 GB-21-54 25 26 1 179 GB-21-54 26 27 1 11 GB-21-54 27 28 1 20 GB-21-54 28 29 1 22 GB-21-54 29 30 1 31 GB-21-54 30 31 1 799 GB-21-54 31 32 1 380 GB-21-54 32 33 1 148 GB-21-54 33 34 1 1095 GB-21-54 34 35 1 1056 GB-21-54 35 36 1 91 GB-21-54 36 37 1 93 GB-21-54 37 38 1 151 GB-21-54 38 39 1 405 GB-21-54 39 40 1 57 GB-21-55 2 2.96 0.96 2.5 GB-21-55 20.22 21.12 0.9 10 GB-21-55 21.12 22.2 1.08 57 GB-21-55 22.2 23.12 0.92 2215 GB-21-55 23.12 24.05 0.93 133 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) GB-21-55 24.05 25.02 0.97 93 GB-21-55 25.02 25.98 0.96 243 GB-21-55 25.98 27 1.02 374 GB-21-55 27 27.95 0.95 41 GB-21-55 27.95 28.95 1 22 GB-21-55 28.95 29.9 0.95 22 GB-21-55 29.9 30.98 1.08 6 GB-21-55 30.98 31.86 0.88 11 GB-21-55 31.86 32.79 0.93 21 GB-21-55 32.79 33.48 0.69 58 GB-21-55 33.48 34.04 0.56 1602 GB-21-55 34.04 34.93 0.89 106 GB-21-55 34.93 35.93 1 2699 GB-21-55 35.93 36.83 0.9 1301 GB-21-55 36.83 37.8 0.97 6115 GB-21-55 37.8 38.93 1.13 167 GB-21-55 96.32 97.12 0.8 10 GB-21-55 97.12 98.13 1.01 2.5 GB-21-55 100.69 101.53 0.84 15 GB-21-55 101.53 102.02 0.49 2.5 GB-21-55 102.02 103 0.98 6 GB-21-56 4.05 4.92 0.87 10 GB-21-56 4.92 5.7 0.78 33 GB-21-56 5.7 6.58 0.88 14 GB-21-56 6.58 7.35 0.77 564 GB-21-56 7.35 8 0.65 35 GB-21-56 8 8.65 0.65 1116 GB-21-56 8.65 9.63 0.98 942 GB-21-56 9.63 10.2 0.57 16 GB-21-56 10.2 11.1 0.9 17 GB-21-56 11.1 12.02 0.92 11 GB-21-56 30.36 31 0.64 20 GB-21-56 51 52 1 11 GB-21-57 4.83 5.57 0.74 25 GB-21-57 5.57 6.47 0.9 55 GB-21-57 7 7.48 0.48 184 GB-21-57 7.48 8.02 0.54 1501 GB-21-57 8.02 8.73 0.71 400 GB-21-57 8.73 9.46 0.73 13 GB-21-57 16.51 16.67 0.16 56 GB-21-57 18.71 19.37 0.66 268 GB-21-57 19.37 19.76 0.39 237 GB-21-57 19.76 20.36 0.6 144 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) GB-21-57 51 51.5 0.5 31 GB-21-57 51.5 52 0.5 2.5 GB-21-58 3.61 4.59 0.98 6 GB-21-58 4.59 5.67 1.08 2.5 GB-21-58 5.67 6.39 0.72 135 GB-21-58 6.39 7.09 0.7 37 GB-21-58 7.09 7.8 0.71 572 GB-21-58 7.8 8.56 0.76 51 GB-21-58 8.56 9.49 0.93 471 GB-21-58 9.49 10.31 0.82 86 GB-21-58 10.31 10.97 0.66 8 GB-21-58 19.6 20.77 1.17 126 GB-21-58 20.77 21.15 0.38 38 GB-21-58 21.15 21.78 0.63 196 GB-21-58 21.78 22.2 0.42 108 GB-21-58 22.2 22.36 0.16 1677 GB-21-58 22.36 23.32 0.96 178 GB-21-58 23.32 24.15 0.83 63 GB-21-58 24.15 25.15 1 869 GB-21-58 25.15 26 0.85 46 GB-21-58 26 26.25 0.25 2.5 GB-21-58 31.55 31.79 0.24 31 GB-21-58 36.4 36.88 0.48 10 GB-21-59 25.35 26.1 0.75 905 GB-21-59 26.1 27 0.9 423 GB-21-59 27 28 1 348 GB-21-59 28 28.85 0.85 567 GB-21-59 28.85 29.6 0.75 73 GB-21-59 29.6 30.16 0.56 2.5 GB-21-60 29.98 30.68 0.7 8 GB-21-60 30.68 31.4 0.72 602 GB-21-60 32.65 33.38 0.73 6 GB-21-60 33.38 34.1 0.72 5 GB-21-61 NSR GB-21-62 21.75 22.45 0.7 56 GB-21-62 22.45 23.26 0.81 119 GB-21-62 23.26 24.27 1.01 201 GB-21-62 24.27 25.31 1.04 791 GB-21-62 25.31 26.43 1.12 10 GB-21-62 50.9 51.5 0.6 5 GB-21-62 51.5 52 0.5 54

Table 4 - Collar Data for Reported Drill Holes

Hole ID Location UTME UTMN Azimuth Dip Total Length (m) GB-21-07 Kendell 596809 5297874 82 -65 50 GB-21-16 Kendell 596797 5297880 110 -85 97 GB-21-17 Kendell 596849 5297884 145 -45 52 GB-21-18 Kendell 596848 5297885 145 -65 52 GB-21-19 Kendell 596848 5297886 145 -85 28.4 GB-21-20 Kendell 596857 5297891 145 -45 52 GB-21-21 Kendell 596856 5297891 145 -65 61 GB-21-22 Kendell 596856 5297892 145 -85 82 GB-21-49 Kendell 596754 5297930 130 -45 22 GB-21-50 Kendell 596785 5297901 130 -45 82 GB-21-51 Kendell 596784 5297901 130 -65 145 GB-21-52 Kendell 596784 5297902 130 -85 112 GB-21-53 Kendell 596754 5297931 130 -65 172 GB-21-54 Kendell 596754 5297931 130 -45 109 GB-21-55 Kendell 596753 5297931 130 -85 103 GB-21-56 Kendell 596784 5297888 130 -65 52 GB-21-57 Kendell 596783 5297889 130 -45 52 GB-21-58 Kendell 596783 5297889 130 -85 49 GB-21-59 Kendell 596805 5297912 130 -45 52 GB-21-60 Kendell 596805 5297913 130 -65 52 GB-21-61 Kendell 596804 5297913 130 -85 52 GB-21-62 Kendell 596804 5297913 310 -65 52

Forward-Looking Statements

