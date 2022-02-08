EnviroMetal Recovers 221 Ounces of Gold from High-Grade Material

VANCOUVER, February 8, 2022 - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company") (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2), a technology company specializing in precious metal extraction processes with applications in the primary and secondary metals industries, is pleased to report that it successfully extracted and poured 221 ounces of gold in December and received payment of US $397,859 (CA $496,687).

The gold was recovered from baghouse filters which were received from a Canadian gold producer. Using its proprietary reagent and recovery process, EnviroMetal was able to safely and efficiently recover the gold contained in the approximately 150 kilograms of dust trapped in the complex filter material. The material processed tested the range of applicability of EnviroMetal's chemistry technology and its effectiveness in recovering exceptionally high-grade gold from difficult to process gold mine related materials.

The Company is currently processing additional high-grade gold materials and will report on the recovery when processing is complete.

Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal President, and CEO stated, "The successful performance of our chemistry technology to recover gold from this unique material once again demonstrates its broad applicability and high efficiency. I expect this will open additional opportunities within the gold mining industry. As in previous programs, all the chemistry and process water used in this test was recycled and reused. This integral element of our process underscores the sustainability of our solution and the benefits we offer beyond strictly financial."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious and non-precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, a myriad of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroMetal.com

(604) 428-2400 x. 104

SOURCE: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687727/EnviroMetal-Recovers-221-Ounces-of-Gold-from-High-Grade-Material