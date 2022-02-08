Research Project on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports a mineral research project being undertaken under collaboration with the highly-respected Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) on the 100% owned Andong Meas license.

The ITC team, made up of 10 researchers, has collaborated with Angkor to study the multiple prospects across Canada Wall, Gossan Hills, and Wild Boar. ITC's leaders in this project, Dr. Seang Sirisokha and Dr. Kret Kakda, both received their doctorate degrees in the Earth Resources Engineering Department from Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan.



Specifically, the research team will travel from Phnom Penh to spend the better part of the week on initial field work and then follow up with significant laboratory analysis over the following months. Three women and seven men make up the research team.

Angkor contributes by providing full access to each of the prospects in the field and to all the data acquired to date, including ground magnetics, soil sampling, pan concentrate analysis, diamond drilling, subsequent assays, etc.

The benefits of the research include:

-Research will aid in understanding how close Angkor is to economic mineralization and where the Company's efforts are currently concentrated regarding the mineralized system on its Canada Wall copper porphyry



-Using satellite to 'see' alterations with remote sensing and, using this along with the benefits of field observations, identify new mineralized prospects



-Investigating the weathered zones above the Wild Boar gold target to determine if the gold mineralization is physiochemically supergene enriched or is enriched through simple physical erosion.



-Providing more testing and analysis of the clays hosting rare earth elements, and use that to help define a deposit model



-Using industry standard methods, the team will determine the ages of the mineralized host rocks. Age determination will allow the company to compare Canada Wall to other deposits of the same age in Southeast Asia.

CEO Ms. D. Weeks comments, "A number of Cambodia's resource opportunities are only recently being identified and research teams like this help mold the future and educate all people about the impact of mineralization and deposits. Countries with their own source of minerals and energy gain national economic strength. ITC is very well respected, and we have worked with the professionals of the institution several times, and always found their work impressive and beneficial. This is a perfect example of sharing best practices for a more robust exploration of a property."



The technical activities and objectives of the fieldwork component are:

To verify the hydrothermal alteration between remote sensing and field observations.

To select fresh and altered samples in Andong Meas's prospects for petrograph thin section, XRD, and ASD analysis To investigate physicochemical processes related to the evolution of the gossan cover and the supergene gold enrichment The identification of mineralogical, textural and geochemical characteristics of rare earth elements along with the gossan profile To determine the age of the Zircon U-Pb intrusion rocks to limit the age of the installation of the intrusion rocks and to better understand the geological history of China Wall's prospects

Results from the research will be forthcoming in several months.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

