Global Energy Metals Engages SJ Geophysics for Project Data Compilation and Interpretation at Nevada-Based Treasure BX Copper Cobalt Project

Vancouver, February 8, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged SJ Geophysics Ltd. ("SJ Geophysics") to assemble a complete, extensive, comprehensive and detailed data compilation and interpretation program for its Treasure Box Project, located approximately 150km (100mi) east of Reno in the Stillwater Range, Churchill County, Nevada (the "Project"). Treasure Box is considered to be highly prospective with supergene-enriched iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") style mineralization that includes the potential for discovery of high-grade copper and cobalt.

The compilation and interpretation work will include incorporating the first ever, high-quality, detailed magnetic survey completed on the property which highlighted multiple zones of interest, along with all known lithological and mineralogical information and known structural measurements to allow for the framing of a comprehensive structural and geological map that will vector fieldwork towards those areas of highest merit for exploration and target high-priority areas for drilling.

SJ Geophysics will reinterpret historical drilling and mining data related to the Company's cobalt-copper Treasure Box project and will review and incorporate historical geological data collected from previous operators spanning over a century in order to support upcoming exploration programs at the Project.

In addition, SJ will evaluate the recent drilling at the Lovelock Project from a geophysical data perspective. SJ performed the initial IP survey and integrated the results of the airborne magnetic survey and then made recommendations relative to drill hole location and orientation. The drill program was directed at several target areas within the property: the Lovelock Mine Zone and targets generated through surface sampling, mapping and a high-power induced polarisation ("IP") ground geophysical survey, which were subsequently prioritized by a follow-up surface geochemical program and airborne magnetic survey. Several of these anomalies were targeted for the initial drilling program in 2021.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained herein.

About SJ Geophysics Ltd.

SJ Geophysics Ltd. and its subsidiary S.J.V. Consultants Ltd. provide geophysical contracting and consulting services to the global mineral exploration community. Ground geophysical surveys have been conducted in over 30 countries on 6 continents in a wide range of conditions and geologic environments. SJ Geophysics has developed a proprietary Volterra Distributed Acquisition System, a modern multi-method geophysical system, capable of acquiring 2D/3DIP, EM, MT, and Borehole data. The company has worked on a wide range of deposit types across the world and has significant experience with 3D magnetic and 3D induced polarization modeling and interpretation.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Subscribe to the GEMC eNewsletter

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.