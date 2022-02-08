Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Vancouver, February 8, 2022 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.
Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.
The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to the Company's shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.
For Further Information Contact: Al Fabbro President & CEO Tel: +1 604 351 8850
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113062
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!