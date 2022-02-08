Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Vancouver, February 8, 2022 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to the Company's shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

