Silk Road Energy Inc. Appoints a New Interim CFO

Calgary, Feb. 8, 2022 - Silk Road Energy Inc. (TSXV: SLK.H) the "Company" or "Silk Road") reports that the CFO, Mr. Derrick Colling, has resigned from the Company.

Mr. Colling has resigned in order to pursue other business opportunities. "Derrick has been with us since the beginning in 2014," said Director, Michael C. Judson. "He has done an excellent job and has been vital in the process of rebuilding Silk Road. We thank him and wish him well in his new endeavours."

Ms. Nathalie Kavanagh has been appointed interim CFO by the Board of Directors.

Ms. Kavanagh, has over 25 years' experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant. After completing her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at l'École des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Montreal, she joined Richter LLP's audit division and for 10 years worked in their Montreal and Toronto offices. She later joined their tax practice as a Senior Manager within the Estates Group. She currently works as a CFO for a residential real estate group in Montreal.

Disposition of petroleum and natural gas assets

In other news, the Company reports that it has sold its remaining oil and gas interests at Bashaw and Thornbury, Alberta, to Gold Note Resources Inc. ("Gold Note"). Gold Note acquired the assets for $10.00 and the assumption of associated liabilities in the amount of $120,618.71.

The above is a related party transaction. Michael C. Judson is a shareholder and director of Gold Note well as being a director and shareholder of Silk Road Energy.

As previously reported, Silk Road has entered into an agreement with a private company to acquire gold exploration properties in the Kirkland Lake gold mining camp in Ontario, Canada. Please see Silk Road's January 12, 2022 news release for details.

For more information please contact:

Michael C. Judson, Director,

Silk Road Energy Inc.

T. +1-514-865-5496

Website: www.silkroadenergyinc.com

