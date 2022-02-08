The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive

VANCOUVER, February 8, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM) announces $14M financing

Noram Lithium (NRM) announces a royalty sale and equity investment with Lithium Royalty and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP . The agreement is for the sale of a 1.0 per cent GOR over Noram's Zeus sedimentary lithium claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5M and a concurrent $9M private placement. Proceeds from the investment will be used to assist in accelerating the advancement of the Zeus Lithium Project. Mr. Peter A. Ball, President and COO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the financing.

Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM) graduates to Tier 1 status & completes initial stage of EV initiative

Datametrex has graduated to Tier 1 on the TSXV. Tier 1 is the TSXV's premier tier and is reserved for the TSXV's most advanced issuers. Datametrex has completed the initial development of an app that utilizes its proprietary AI engine to address the growing EV charging market. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) partners with SHOPLINE

Nextech (NTAR) has integrated its ARitize 3D modelling app with SHOPLINE, an Asian smart commerce platform. The 1-click integration will be available to all SHOPLINE merchants as a simple plugin, enabling them to offer immersive AR shopping experiences to encourage higher conversion rates and decreased returns. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) obtains maiden lithium resource estimate from first test well, Salar De Arizaro Property

Lithium Chile (LITH) has reported an initial lithium resource statement for its first test well in the Arizaro de Salar project in Argentina. The company is planning a follow up phase 2 drilling program consisting of three exploration holes aimed at expanding the lithium resource and improving the grade on the Arizaro property. Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the estimate.

Highmark Interactive (TSXV:HMRK) selected to provide remote patient monitoring software

Highmark Interactive (HMRK) has announced the roll-out of its EQ Remote Monitoring solution to the U.S. Orthopedic Alliance (USOA). The USOA delivers health information technologies and practice management resources to a wide range of medical practices. The Highmark EQ Remote Monitoring app will enable a physician to monitor their patient and personalize the patient's care plan. Co-founder of Highmark Interactive Sanjeev Sharma sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the partnership with USOA.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

