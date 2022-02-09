Metallum Resources to Present at GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 - Base Metals and Energy Metals Day

Vancouver, February 08, 2022 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Kerem Usenmez, will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference 2022 - Base Metals & Energy Metals Day on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 9:35 AM PST / 12:35 PM EST as well as the Red Cloud Live Webinar at 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST.

Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference 2022 Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 9:35 AM PST / 12:35 PM EST

Register here at https://gcff-2022-feb-9.eventbrite.ca/?aff=MZN

Red Cloud Webinar Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST

Register here at https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-mzn/

About GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 - Base Metals & Energy Metals Day

The GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 - Base Metals & Energy Metals Day is a free online event to be held on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. Featuring some of the most promising mineral exploration companies in the market today, the event is expecting over 400 English and Chinese speaking live attendees.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Webinar 2022

The Red Cloud Financial Services Webinar is a free online live event to be held on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. Join Kerem Usenmez, President, CEO & Director tomorrow to learn more about Metallum's Superior Lake Project and upcoming plans.

About Metallum

Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN) is developing its Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada which has been advanced to the feasibility stage. For more information on the project please visit metallumzinc.com.

Metallum is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kerem Usenmez,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Metallum Resources Inc.

Symbol: TSXV-MZN

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288; Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

