Trench Metals Identifies Uranium Trends on the Higginson Lake Uranium Project

Vancouver - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC) (FWB:33H2) announces the identification of two significant "uranium trends" on the Higginson Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, following the completion of an internal summary report on the review of previous work.

The Higginson Lake Project comprises approximately 5,900 hectares and includes an expansion of 3,589 hectares (see Press Release January 26, 2022) which covers the on-strike projections of the two uranium trends. The internal Company report was completed by Exploration Facilitation Unlimited, Inc. and was based on a review of Saskatchewan assessment reports and private data. As previously reported, the Higginson Lake Project host a historic drill indicated reserves of 4,800,000 lbs of U308 continue onto these newly acquired claims.*

The northern uranium trend strikes east-south-east from the Charlebois Lake Showings to the Dianne Uranium Showings, with projections to the south-east on the recently expanded claims, extending for over 7 kilometres.

The Charlebois Lake showings has seen little modern exploration and has hundreds of meters of exposure and is the source of the highest assay value results on the property of 1.57% U3O8. The pegmatite showing area is underlain by massive gneissic granite intruding a metasedimentary series. The contacts consist of a zone of biotite injection gneiss, biotite schists and granite, up to 91 m wide. At intervals in this contact zone are sill-like lenses of fine-grained biotite pegmatite several meters wide and hundreds of meters long. The radioactivity in the pegmatites is associated with quartz and biotite rich portions and is probably due to dissemination of fine-grained uraninite. Yellow staining can be seen intermittently over the zones.

The recent internal Company report observed: "Of the 12 uranium showings on the Higginson Project, the Dianne Uranium Showing has the longest strike length and radioactive continuity associated with a major structural feature. Radioactive pegmatites were first discovered in this area in 1949 and include a series of radioactive anomalies along a major ESE-WNW striking tectonic lineament. A considerable amount of work has been completed at the Dianne Uranium Showing including prospecting and mapping, radiometric surveys, mag surveys, trenching, stripping and drilling. However, modern exploration techniques have not been applied other than partial coverage by the 2008 helicopter VTEM survey."

The Company continues to design an aggressive 2022 exploration program that will include activities directed at new uranium discoveries and to update historic resources to 43-101 standards on the Higginson Lake Project and further exploration of new anomalies at Gorilla Lake and will keep shareholders informed through future news releases.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

*The historical mineral resource estimate presented above used categories that do not conform to current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and as such the Company is treating them as historical resource estimates. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimate do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the project.

