Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q4 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call for Investors on March 8, 2022

Toronto, February 9, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will report its Q4 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Q4 2021 financial results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call dial-in is +1-647-484-0475 or toll free 1-888-220-8451, quote "Ivanhoe Mines Q4 2021 Financial Results" if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Link to join the live audio webcast: https://bit.ly/3JcXOPB

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

Ivanhoe also expects to release the results of new, independent feasibility studies for the Platreef and Kipushi projects in the coming weeks, as well as an update on development and operations activities at Kamoa-Kakula.

After issuance, the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: production from, and expansion of, major new, mechanized, mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper joint-venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113236