Voluntary trading statement and operational performance for FY 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 9, 2022 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) advises that headline earnings per share for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 (FY 2021) are expected to range from US$0.88-0.94 per share (US$0.05-0.11 per share higher), which is 6% to 13% higher than the headline earnings of US$0.83 per share reported for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020 (FY 2020).

Basic earnings per share for FY 2021 are expected to range from US$0.82-0.88 per share (US$0.00- 0.06 per share higher), which is 0% to 7% higher than the basic earnings of US$0.82 per share reported for FY 2020.

Normalised earnings per share for FY 2021 are expected to range from US$1.02-1.08 per share (US$0.02-0.08 per share higher), which is 2% to 8% higher than the normalised earnings of US$1.00 per share reported for FY 2020.

Q4 2021 operational performance

For Q4 2021, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 631koz (Q3 2021: 606koz), with All-in costs (AIC) for the quarter expected to be US$1,369/oz (Q3 2021: US$1,263/oz). All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to be US$1,055/oz (Q3 2021: US$1,016/oz).

FY 2021 operational performance

Attributable gold equivalent production for 2021 is expected to be 2,340koz, a 5% increase YoY (FY2020: 2,236koz), at the upper end of the guidance range of 2,300-2,350koz.

AIC for 2021 is expected to be US$1,297/oz (US$1,236/oz at 2020 exchange rates), higher than 2020 (US$1,079/oz) as a result of the increased project capex at Salares Norte and below the lower end of the guidance range of US$1,310/oz - US$1,350/oz. AISC for the year is expected to be US$1,063/oz (US$1,006/oz at 2020 exchange rates) (FY2020: US$977/ oz), slightly higher than the guidance range of between US$1,020/oz and US$1,060/oz.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields expects to release FY 2021 financial results on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

