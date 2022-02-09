Menü Artikel
PPX Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, February 9, 2022 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that the dual cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on February 3, 2021 (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and associated officer certificates for the Company's financial year ended September 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") has been revoked.

Trading in PPX's common shares (the "Shares") was also suspended by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a result of the CTO. PPX anticipates that the Shares will reinstate trading on the Exchange at the opening of trading on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The Annual Filings and the Company's subsequent interim financial statements, MD&A and associated officer certificates required by applicable securities legislation are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian J. Maher
President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
PPX Mining Corp.
Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-530-913-4728
Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com
Website: www.ppxmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding the resumption of trading on the Exchange. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In thiscontext, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financialperformance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect,"and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be takenor occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number ofknown and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances thatare beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially fromthose stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with the resumption of trading on the Exchange.

Althoughthe Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements arereasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in theforward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstancesand actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-lookingstatements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Companyundertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687982/PPX-Announces-Revocation-of-Cease-Trade-Order


PPX Mining Corp.

PPX Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2APYX
CA69354U1003
www.ppxmining.com
