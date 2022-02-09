Newfoundland Projects Return Fifty Gold Grains (with Eleven Pristine) from Till Sampling

Vancouver, February 9th, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce its has received its gold grains in till results from its 2021 sampling and prospecting program on its Newfoundland projects; Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil d'Espoir Lake.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "The Company now has a clear path for its 2022 exploration program in Newfoundland. The fifty (50) gold grains over the 121 till samples is a spectacular success rate. The eleven (11) pristine gold grains were discovered in areas that have not seen serious exploration to date."

The Company collected a total of 121 regional gold in grain till samples on all its Newfoundland Properties. The program was designed to sample untested areas and has augmented the Company's understanding of gold grain distribution in the region. The Company engaged the services of a helicopter to access areas of the properties which were previously inaccessible.

The 121 till samples were submitted for gold grain analysis to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Ottawa. ODM specializes in heavy minerals extraction and gold grain analysis. The ODM results have given a total of 50 gold grains in till. Of the 50 grains returned ODM has classified 11 of the gold grain as pristine, which typically means they have not travelled far from their source.

One till sample had a calculated value of 1.542 g/t gold on one gold grain. This value is not an assay value. It was calculated by ODM and is based on the weight and size of the gold grain found in till sample CH21-104.

Opawica's wholly owned project area covers more than 217 square kilometres along and between the Red Indian Line and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central gold belt of Newfoundland. The Company's prospective holdings extend for more than 50 km along the Central gold belt which is a northeast-trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland.

GoldSpot Discovery Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ('GoldSpot') GoldSpot has been engaged to work closely with the Opawica technical team to analyze all available geological data and create high quality multivariate ranked drill targets on Opawica's Newfoundland assets.

Derrick Strickland, P.Geo (1000315), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

