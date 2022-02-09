GPM Metals Announces Resignation of Director

Toronto, February 9, 2022 - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) (the "Company" or "GPM") announces that Mr. Craig Parry has resigned as a director of the Company, effectively immediately, so that he can focus his efforts on other professional commitments.

GPM would like to thank Craig for his three years of service and acknowledge his valuable contribution to the Board.

About GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals is a zinc focused exploration company with offices in Toronto and Brisbane.

The Company's current holdings include the district scale Walker Gossan Project, NT, Australia, a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited.

The Walker Gossan exploration properties have considerable potential to host significant zinc resources.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone, (Chairman of GPM), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

