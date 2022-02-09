Norra Metals Defines 11 High-Priority Targets at Meråker Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 9, 2022 - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that the company has defined 11 high-priority targets for base metals and accessory gold, resultant from the previous historical data compilation and integration.

The target definition and selection were mainly based on the available geochemical data from the Mineral Database of NGU (Geological Survey of Norway), past campaigns of exploration done in 1998 and 2001, regional NGU exploration programs consisting of both geochemical and geophysical surveys and field inspection. The sampling done previously over all areas including old mine wastes, pits, dumps and outcropping bedrock and the results obtained, allowed Norra to outline 11 high-priority targets which showed significant grades of base metals, gold and silver including these highlights: Lillefjell: bedrock and dumps show grades up to 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. and Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: bedrock samples show grades of up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag. (see Figure 1. for location map and indication of the most significant sample results and historical mine production.) The future exploration field campaign will be based on this target definition. For a more complete list and target description, please visit www.norrametals.com where you can also sign up for all future news releases and Company shareholder updates.

Meråker property

The Meråker property is located in central Norway within the historic Røros mining district, one of the most prolific mining districts of Norway, exploited since middle of the 17th century to the end of 20th century with mainly copper-zinc mineralization. Most of the area has not been explored for decades therefore no modern exploration tools were applied on the property. The area is well served by excellent infrastructure such as railroads, deep water port (Trondheim), highways and several well paved roads to provide access to the property, power lines crossing through the area and 6 smelters in the region. The Norwegian mineral industry shall be among the world's most environmentally friendly and shall actively seek future-oriented solutions. The Company cautions that it is not aware of the key assumptions, parameters or methods, including data verification techniques used by the NGU to prepare these historic estimates and has not performed sufficient work to verify these published samples numbers and therefore is not treating the historical estimates as current.

Complete tables of historic sample results can be viewed on Norra's website here.

Targets Description:

Lillefjell: (1.72 Km 2 ):

This target is defined by several pits and an old copper mine. The length from the edge of the prospects is 800m. Sampling the bedrock and dumps show grades up to: 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. Cobalt is also anomalous, up to 410 ppm Co.

): This target is defined by several pits and an old copper mine. The length from the edge of the prospects is 800m. Sampling the bedrock and dumps show grades up to: 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. Cobalt is also anomalous, up to 410 ppm Co. Mannfjell: (2.90 Km 2 ):

Mannfjell target includes two small pits and an underground zinc mine. Mannfjell sampling data from bedrock and dumps show grades up to 4.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 3745 ppb Au; 157.2 g/t Ag.

): Mannfjell target includes two small pits and an underground zinc mine. Mannfjell sampling data from bedrock and dumps show grades up to 4.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 3745 ppb Au; 157.2 g/t Ag. Fonnfjell: (6.22 Km 2 ):

Fonnfjell target consists of a cluster of five old Cu-Zn mines and three prospects. The mine productions are reported in (Figure 1). The NGU bedrock sampling reveals grades up to 5.57% Cu; up to 10% Zn, up to 2135 ppb Au and 117 g/t Ag at Øytrø that is the most anomalous gold mineralization besides Lovlibekk, on the property.

): Fonnfjell target consists of a cluster of five old Cu-Zn mines and three prospects. The mine productions are reported in (Figure 1). The NGU bedrock sampling reveals grades up to 5.57% Cu; up to 10% Zn, up to 2135 ppb Au and 117 g/t Ag at Øytrø that is the most anomalous gold mineralization besides Lovlibekk, on the property. Gilså: (0.82 Km 2 ):

Gilså target corresponds to an old underground mine of massive sulphides. The bedrock sampling shows grades up to 8.5% Cu; and up to 7.49% Zn, but systematically above 2.79% Zn. Some samples are anomalous in gold that can reach to 536 ppb Au and 30.3 g/t Ag.

): Gilså target corresponds to an old underground mine of massive sulphides. The bedrock sampling shows grades up to 8.5% Cu; and up to 7.49% Zn, but systematically above 2.79% Zn. Some samples are anomalous in gold that can reach to 536 ppb Au and 30.3 g/t Ag. Dronningen: (1.08 Km 2 ):

Dronningen target includes three prospects, a small open pit and an underground copper mine. The bedrock and pit sampling of the mineralization shows grades up to 8.87% Cu; 0.62% Zn; 285 ppb Au and 17.7 g/t Ag.

): Dronningen target includes three prospects, a small open pit and an underground copper mine. The bedrock and pit sampling of the mineralization shows grades up to 8.87% Cu; 0.62% Zn; 285 ppb Au and 17.7 g/t Ag. Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: (4.56 Km 2 ):

Ebba-Vaeråsvollen target covers an extensive area with eight mineral prospects aligned along 3.1 Km. The bedrock samples show grades up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag.

): Ebba-Vaeråsvollen target covers an extensive area with eight mineral prospects aligned along 3.1 Km. The bedrock samples show grades up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag. Langsundgruva: (3.03 Km 2 ):

Langsundgruva target is defined by four prospects and an underground semi-massive sulphides mine. Sampling of bedrock and dumps reveal grades up to 6.30% Cu; 19.28% Zn; 24.4 g/t Ag and 229 g/t Co.

): Langsundgruva target is defined by four prospects and an underground semi-massive sulphides mine. Sampling of bedrock and dumps reveal grades up to 6.30% Cu; 19.28% Zn; 24.4 g/t Ag and 229 g/t Co. Torsbjørk: (0.67 Km 2 ):

This target consists of an underground Zn-Cu mine with semi-massive sulphides. The bedrock samples taken, show grades of up to 6.60% Cu; 2.58% Zn; 30.9 g/t Ag and 292 g/t Co.

): This target consists of an underground Zn-Cu mine with semi-massive sulphides. The bedrock samples taken, show grades of up to 6.60% Cu; 2.58% Zn; 30.9 g/t Ag and 292 g/t Co. Krogstadåa: (1.38 Km 2 ):

This target includes two prospects, approximately 1,250m from apart. Some limited bedrock sampling show grades up to 5.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 24.3 g/t Ag; 336ppb Au.

): This target includes two prospects, approximately 1,250m from apart. Some limited bedrock sampling show grades up to 5.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 24.3 g/t Ag; 336ppb Au. Svartåtjern: (0.78 Km 2 ):

The target of Svartåtjern consists of several mineralization occurrences in a pit suggesting previous mining. The assays at from bedrock and dumps shows up to 3.77% Cu; 0.12% Zn; 30 g/t Ag and 467 ppb Au.

): The target of Svartåtjern consists of several mineralization occurrences in a pit suggesting previous mining. The assays at from bedrock and dumps shows up to 3.77% Cu; 0.12% Zn; 30 g/t Ag and 467 ppb Au. Bjørnbeken: (0.24 Km2):

Bjørnbeken target corresponds to a copper occurrence without assessment or evaluation.

Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "We stay very optimistic with target selection as the surprisingly large amount of high-grade production mines as well as the pits, dumps and bedrock assays for zinc ± copper ± lead ± silver ± gold reveals the entire property as being highly prospective. Moreover, the lack of systematic exploration for the past decades opens the potential of new discoveries using modern techniques of geological exploration".

Qualified Person

Mr. Paulo Nuno De Sa Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for Norra Metals Corp. and responsible for the review and preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Norra Metals

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Norra Metals Corp.

Per: "Minaz Devji"

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

Note that the estimates of tonnage and grade is not compliant with NI 43-101 standards, has not been verified by the author and is of unknown reliability; it has been provided for historical context only.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

TARGET PROSPECT SAMPLE TYPE SAMPLE ID Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) Co (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppb) FONNFJELL Fonnfjell Gruve Bedrock TG93.052 0.30 >9.99 0.049 9 5 75 Fonnfjell Gruve Bedrock TG93.053 2.41 >9.99 0.001 17 11.7 393 Fonnfjell Gruve Bedrock TR-9-35 0.10 >9.99 0.009 4 0.2 48 Lovlibekk Bedrock TG93.003 5.33 0.45 0.000 22 31.5 1960 Lovlibekk Bedrock TR-10-38 2.64 0.18 0.003 25 17.1 1304 Lovlibekk Bedrock TR-10-39 1.08 0.07 0.001 6 6.8 399 Midtstollen Bedrock TR-16-52 3.02 >9.99 0.001 8 7.7 235 Midtstollen Bedrock TR-16-53 5.57 1.40 0.002 7 15.5 205 Oytro Bedrock TG93.036 0.98 >9.99 0.370 13 89.5 1868 Oytro Bedrock TG93.040 1.74 9.66 0.003 15 27.2 203 Oytro Bedrock TG93.041 0.34 >9.99 0.059 6 37.6 1901 Oytro Bedrock TG93.042 1.05 >9.99 0.306 16 59.1 954 Oytro Bedrock TG93.043 1.53 9.46 0.324 11 117 2135 Oytro Bedrock TR-7-29 1.17 8.95 0.394 11 98 1591 Oytro Bedrock TR-7-31 0.03 6.46 0.031 6 40.3 1321 KROGSTADAA Krogstadaa 2 Bedrock HK90-129 1.31 >9.99 0.075 31 17.4 336 Krogstadaa 2 Bedrock HK90-130 5.01 >9.99 0.008 23 57 90 Krogstadaa 2 Bedrock HK90-131S 2.26 8.70 0.018 30 24.3 98 MANNFJELL Gamle Mannfjell Skjerp Bedrock 1022 4.01 0.17 0.008 221 20.9 316 Mannfjell Dump TG93.058 0.66 >9.99 0.123 26 18.5 380 Mannfjell Dump TG93.060 1.52 >9.99 0.012 14 14.6 215 Mannfjell Dump TG93.061 1.74 2.40 0.007 13 20.3 323 Mannfjell Dump TG93.063 3.34 1.60 0.030 2 66.3 1083 Mannfjell Dump TG93.064 1.65 9.79 0.008 38 35.4 714 Mannfjell Dump TR-1-3 0.36 8.28 0.043 20 26.8 2657 Mannfjell Dump TR-1-4 1.02 8.33 0.167 12 25.8 482 Storbekken Bedrock TG93.008 0.32 1.09 0.009 7 157.2 3745 LANGSUNDGRUVA Langsundgruva Dump 399898 2.08 3.40 0.004 47 4.6 92 Langsundgruva Dump 399899 0.51 7.74 0.002 143 2 54 Langsundgruva Dump 399900 0.57 8.83 0.002 153 2.7 71 Langsundgruva Dump 399937 0.73 7.45 0.001 140 3.3 87 Langsundgruva Dump 399938 1.47 7.30 0.001 274 3.5 50 Sagskjerpet Dump 399927 0.40 19.28 0.007 9 4.8 53 Sagskjerpet Bedrock HK90-091 4.18 0.43 0.001 204 24.4 26 Sagskjerpet Bedrock HK90-092 2.83 0.47 0.005 120 19.2 22 Brendthaugvollen Dump 399930 2.40 0.11 0.002 74 2.8 135 Brendthaugvollen Dump 399931 4.71 0.28 0.003 178 6.4 85 Brendthaugvollen Bedrock HK90-083 6.30 0.23 0.000 229 7 66 Brendthaugvollen Bedrock HK90-084 3.93 0.14 0.000 109 3.7 89 Brendthaugvollen Bedrock HK90-087S 4.20 0.15 0.000 133 4.1 96 EBBA-VAERSVOLLEN Knoll Dump 399918 2.66 23.27 0.127 326 19.6 1396 Knoll Dump 399919 1.04 25.91 0.205 215 16.7 412 Knoll Dump 399920 0.47 23.39 0.107 230 9 174 Knoll Dump 399921 0.15 15.96 0.106 200 9.4 29 Knoll Bedrock HK90-069 0.67 7.90 0.001 132 3.1 6 Knoll Bedrock HK90-072 0.25 10.00 0.149 111 12.5 739 Knoll nord Bedrock 399922 0.07 25.63 15.620 36 472 137 Knoll nord Dump 399923 0.74 22.93 0.052 63 8.1 47 Knoll nord Bedrock HK90-075 0.52 10.00 0.056 45 6 22 Skjerp 1 Bedrock 399915 0.91 12.18 0.174 145 10.5 71 Anna Bedrock 399916 9.53 0.79 0.010 88 16.6 893 Anna Bedrock 399917 9.91 0.90 0.004 101 16.9 120 Anna Bedrock HK90-059 1.97 6.69 0.143 104 13 114 Anna Bedrock HK90-061S 3.72 4.96 0.065 82 12.8 55 Anna Bedrock HK90-62 4.42 0.48 0.002 36 6.1 80 Anna Bedrock HK90-63 3.10 0.33 0.001 61 4.8 452 Duddu Bedrock 399908 5.69 9.71 0.004 146 11.5 44 Duddu Bedrock 399940 2.17 12.31 0.218 274 17.3 269 Duddu Bedrock 399941 1.62 22.96 0.904 69 46 281 Duddu Bedrock 399942 12.39 8.84 0.144 117 63.2 222 Duddu Bedrock HK90-053 2.84 5.92 0.120 244 27.3 615 Duddu Bedrock HK90-054 1.68 8.23 0.194 203 17.7 177 Duddu Bedrock HK90-055 5.02 2.22 0.068 167 41.5 468 Duddu Bedrock HK90-056 1.75 1.21 0.003 19 10.6 140 Duddu Bedrock HK90-058S 3.20 5.16 0.112 168 25 338 Ebba Bedrock 399909 4.36 0.21 0.002 391 6.4 8 Ebba Bedrock 399910 4.55 0.13 0.002 561 7.7 76 Ebba Bedrock 399911 12.20 0.25 0.002 314 14.2 17 Ebba Bedrock 399912 2.67 2.71 0.001 91 4.8 430 Ebba Bedrock 399913 6.61 0.12 0.002 386 12.1 26 Ebba Bedrock HK90-066 2.47 0.11 0.001 383 3.2 6 Ebba Bedrock HK90-068S 5.44 0.27 0.000 318 7.7 28 TORSBJORK Torsbjork Gruve Bedrock TR-4-17 6.60 0.61 0.002 292 30.9 242 Torsbjork Gruve Bedrock TR-4-21 1.82 0.29 0.002 58 7.5 30 Torsbjork Gruve Bedrock TR-4-22 2.06 2.58 0.024 46 9.1 25 SVARTATJERN Svartatjern N Dump 399975 2.76 0.12 0.003 73 10.9 162 Svartatjern N Bedrock HK90-051S 3.77 0.06 0.001 126 21.5 467 GILSA Gilsa Bedrock 399878 8.56 5.98 0.010 145 30.3 536 Gilsa Bedrock 399880 1.02 7.49 0.021 213 3.9 337 Gilsa Bedrock 399882 2.96 4.84 0.021 172 11.3 54 DRONNINGEN Dronningen Bedrock 399884 3.92 0.22 0.003 95 9 80 Dronningen Bedrock 399887 3.70 0.10 0.002 54 85 83 Dronningen Bedrock HK90-026 8.87 0.31 0.000 120 17.7 285 Dronningen Bedrock HK90-031 3.26 0.29 0.000 15 3.8 229 Dronningen Bedrock HK90-032S 3.36 0.14 0.001 68 6.3 84 Dronningen NW Bedrock 399883 2.50 0.09 0.003 14 3.2 8 Dronningen S Bedrock HK90-025S 2.74 0.06 0.000 19 2.7 64 Dronningen SSE Bedrock 399888 2.65 0.62 0.125 62 11.3 162 LILLEFJELL Peder Bendtz Skjerp Dump 399963 1.85 0.96 0.042 198 6.2 65 Peder Bendtz Skjerp Dump 399964 2.23 1.91 0.048 143 8.1 146 Peder Bendtz Skjerp Dump 399965 5.19 0.02 0.003 358 6.6 181 Lillefjell Dump 399967 1.10 17.55 0.585 232 16.3 140 Lillefjell Dump 399971 3.92 9.84 0.096 336 13.1 434 Lillefjell Dump 399972 5.27 5.16 0.061 233 14.7 177 Lillefjell Dump 399973 4.39 7.62 0.097 215 17.4 266 Lillefjell Dump 399974 6.09 5.96 0.110 410 20.1 164 Lillefjell Bedrock HK90-038 3.72 0.84 0.057 56 12.8 20 Lillefjell Bedrock HK90-041 8.01 3.36 0.152 355 29 193 Lillefjell Bedrock HK90-043 5.24 4.64 0.107 165 20.2 233 Lillefjell Bedrock HK90-044 9.90 1.23 0.051 75 34.4 2542 Lillefjell Bedrock HK90-046S 3.61 2.37 0.073 158 13.6 120

SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.