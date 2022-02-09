Menü Artikel
Norra Metals Defines 11 High-Priority Targets at Meråker Property

15:20 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Feb. 9, 2022 - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that the company has defined 11 high-priority targets for base metals and accessory gold, resultant from the previous historical data compilation and integration.

The target definition and selection were mainly based on the available geochemical data from the Mineral Database of NGU (Geological Survey of Norway), past campaigns of exploration done in 1998 and 2001, regional NGU exploration programs consisting of both geochemical and geophysical surveys and field inspection. The sampling done previously over all areas including old mine wastes, pits, dumps and outcropping bedrock and the results obtained, allowed Norra to outline 11 high-priority targets which showed significant grades of base metals, gold and silver including these highlights: Lillefjell: bedrock and dumps show grades up to 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. and Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: bedrock samples show grades of up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag. (see Figure 1. for location map and indication of the most significant sample results and historical mine production.) The future exploration field campaign will be based on this target definition. For a more complete list and target description, please visit www.norrametals.com where you can also sign up for all future news releases and Company shareholder updates.

Meråker property
The Meråker property is located in central Norway within the historic Røros mining district, one of the most prolific mining districts of Norway, exploited since middle of the 17th century to the end of 20th century with mainly copper-zinc mineralization. Most of the area has not been explored for decades therefore no modern exploration tools were applied on the property. The area is well served by excellent infrastructure such as railroads, deep water port (Trondheim), highways and several well paved roads to provide access to the property, power lines crossing through the area and 6 smelters in the region. The Norwegian mineral industry shall be among the world's most environmentally friendly and shall actively seek future-oriented solutions. The Company cautions that it is not aware of the key assumptions, parameters or methods, including data verification techniques used by the NGU to prepare these historic estimates and has not performed sufficient work to verify these published samples numbers and therefore is not treating the historical estimates as current.

Complete tables of historic sample results can be viewed on Norra's website here.

Targets Description:

  • Lillefjell: (1.72 Km2):
    This target is defined by several pits and an old copper mine. The length from the edge of the prospects is 800m. Sampling the bedrock and dumps show grades up to: 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. Cobalt is also anomalous, up to 410 ppm Co.
  • Mannfjell: (2.90 Km2):
    Mannfjell target includes two small pits and an underground zinc mine. Mannfjell sampling data from bedrock and dumps show grades up to 4.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 3745 ppb Au; 157.2 g/t Ag.
  • Fonnfjell: (6.22 Km2):
    Fonnfjell target consists of a cluster of five old Cu-Zn mines and three prospects. The mine productions are reported in (Figure 1). The NGU bedrock sampling reveals grades up to 5.57% Cu; up to 10% Zn, up to 2135 ppb Au and 117 g/t Ag at Øytrø that is the most anomalous gold mineralization besides Lovlibekk, on the property.
  • Gilså: (0.82 Km2):
    Gilså target corresponds to an old underground mine of massive sulphides. The bedrock sampling shows grades up to 8.5% Cu; and up to 7.49% Zn, but systematically above 2.79% Zn. Some samples are anomalous in gold that can reach to 536 ppb Au and 30.3 g/t Ag.
  • Dronningen: (1.08 Km2):
    Dronningen target includes three prospects, a small open pit and an underground copper mine. The bedrock and pit sampling of the mineralization shows grades up to 8.87% Cu; 0.62% Zn; 285 ppb Au and 17.7 g/t Ag.
  • Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: (4.56 Km2):
    Ebba-Vaeråsvollen target covers an extensive area with eight mineral prospects aligned along 3.1 Km. The bedrock samples show grades up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag.
  • Langsundgruva: (3.03 Km2):
    Langsundgruva target is defined by four prospects and an underground semi-massive sulphides mine. Sampling of bedrock and dumps reveal grades up to 6.30% Cu; 19.28% Zn; 24.4 g/t Ag and 229 g/t Co.
  • Torsbjørk: (0.67 Km2):
    This target consists of an underground Zn-Cu mine with semi-massive sulphides. The bedrock samples taken, show grades of up to 6.60% Cu; 2.58% Zn; 30.9 g/t Ag and 292 g/t Co.
  • Krogstadåa: (1.38 Km2):
    This target includes two prospects, approximately 1,250m from apart. Some limited bedrock sampling show grades up to 5.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 24.3 g/t Ag; 336ppb Au.
  • Svartåtjern: (0.78 Km2):
    The target of Svartåtjern consists of several mineralization occurrences in a pit suggesting previous mining. The assays at from bedrock and dumps shows up to 3.77% Cu; 0.12% Zn; 30 g/t Ag and 467 ppb Au.
  • Bjørnbeken: (0.24 Km2):
    Bjørnbeken target corresponds to a copper occurrence without assessment or evaluation.

Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "We stay very optimistic with target selection as the surprisingly large amount of high-grade production mines as well as the pits, dumps and bedrock assays for zinc ± copper ± lead ± silver ± gold reveals the entire property as being highly prospective. Moreover, the lack of systematic exploration for the past decades opens the potential of new discoveries using modern techniques of geological exploration".

Qualified Person
Mr. Paulo Nuno De Sa Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for Norra Metals Corp. and responsible for the review and preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Norra Metals
Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Norra Metals Corp.

Per: "Minaz Devji"
Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

Note that the estimates of tonnage and grade is not compliant with NI 43-101 standards, has not been verified by the author and is of unknown reliability; it has been provided for historical context only.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

TARGET

PROSPECT

SAMPLE TYPE

SAMPLE ID

Cu (%)

Zn (%)

Pb (%)

Co (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Au (ppb)

FONNFJELL

Fonnfjell Gruve

Bedrock

TG93.052

0.30

>9.99

0.049

9

5

75

Fonnfjell Gruve

Bedrock

TG93.053

2.41

>9.99

0.001

17

11.7

393

Fonnfjell Gruve

Bedrock

TR-9-35

0.10

>9.99

0.009

4

0.2

48

Lovlibekk

Bedrock

TG93.003

5.33

0.45

0.000

22

31.5

1960

Lovlibekk

Bedrock

TR-10-38

2.64

0.18

0.003

25

17.1

1304

Lovlibekk

Bedrock

TR-10-39

1.08

0.07

0.001

6

6.8

399

Midtstollen

Bedrock

TR-16-52

3.02

>9.99

0.001

8

7.7

235

Midtstollen

Bedrock

TR-16-53

5.57

1.40

0.002

7

15.5

205

Oytro

Bedrock

TG93.036

0.98

>9.99

0.370

13

89.5

1868

Oytro

Bedrock

TG93.040

1.74

9.66

0.003

15

27.2

203

Oytro

Bedrock

TG93.041

0.34

>9.99

0.059

6

37.6

1901

Oytro

Bedrock

TG93.042

1.05

>9.99

0.306

16

59.1

954

Oytro

Bedrock

TG93.043

1.53

9.46

0.324

11

117

2135

Oytro

Bedrock

TR-7-29

1.17

8.95

0.394

11

98

1591

Oytro

Bedrock

TR-7-31

0.03

6.46

0.031

6

40.3

1321

KROGSTADAA

Krogstadaa 2

Bedrock

HK90-129

1.31

>9.99

0.075

31

17.4

336

Krogstadaa 2

Bedrock

HK90-130

5.01

>9.99

0.008

23

57

90

Krogstadaa 2

Bedrock

HK90-131S

2.26

8.70

0.018

30

24.3

98

MANNFJELL

Gamle Mannfjell Skjerp

Bedrock

1022

4.01

0.17

0.008

221

20.9

316

Mannfjell

Dump

TG93.058

0.66

>9.99

0.123

26

18.5

380

Mannfjell

Dump

TG93.060

1.52

>9.99

0.012

14

14.6

215

Mannfjell

Dump

TG93.061

1.74

2.40

0.007

13

20.3

323

Mannfjell

Dump

TG93.063

3.34

1.60

0.030

2

66.3

1083

Mannfjell

Dump

TG93.064

1.65

9.79

0.008

38

35.4

714

Mannfjell

Dump

TR-1-3

0.36

8.28

0.043

20

26.8

2657

Mannfjell

Dump

TR-1-4

1.02

8.33

0.167

12

25.8

482

Storbekken

Bedrock

TG93.008

0.32

1.09

0.009

7

157.2

3745

LANGSUNDGRUVA

Langsundgruva

Dump

399898

2.08

3.40

0.004

47

4.6

92

Langsundgruva

Dump

399899

0.51

7.74

0.002

143

2

54

Langsundgruva

Dump

399900

0.57

8.83

0.002

153

2.7

71

Langsundgruva

Dump

399937

0.73

7.45

0.001

140

3.3

87

Langsundgruva

Dump

399938

1.47

7.30

0.001

274

3.5

50

Sagskjerpet

Dump

399927

0.40

19.28

0.007

9

4.8

53

Sagskjerpet

Bedrock

HK90-091

4.18

0.43

0.001

204

24.4

26

Sagskjerpet

Bedrock

HK90-092

2.83

0.47

0.005

120

19.2

22

Brendthaugvollen

Dump

399930

2.40

0.11

0.002

74

2.8

135

Brendthaugvollen

Dump

399931

4.71

0.28

0.003

178

6.4

85

Brendthaugvollen

Bedrock

HK90-083

6.30

0.23

0.000

229

7

66

Brendthaugvollen

Bedrock

HK90-084

3.93

0.14

0.000

109

3.7

89

Brendthaugvollen

Bedrock

HK90-087S

4.20

0.15

0.000

133

4.1

96

EBBA-VAERSVOLLEN

Knoll

Dump

399918

2.66

23.27

0.127

326

19.6

1396

Knoll

Dump

399919

1.04

25.91

0.205

215

16.7

412

Knoll

Dump

399920

0.47

23.39

0.107

230

9

174

Knoll

Dump

399921

0.15

15.96

0.106

200

9.4

29

Knoll

Bedrock

HK90-069

0.67

7.90

0.001

132

3.1

6

Knoll

Bedrock

HK90-072

0.25

10.00

0.149

111

12.5

739

Knoll nord

Bedrock

399922

0.07

25.63

15.620

36

472

137

Knoll nord

Dump

399923

0.74

22.93

0.052

63

8.1

47

Knoll nord

Bedrock

HK90-075

0.52

10.00

0.056

45

6

22

Skjerp 1

Bedrock

399915

0.91

12.18

0.174

145

10.5

71

Anna

Bedrock

399916

9.53

0.79

0.010

88

16.6

893

Anna

Bedrock

399917

9.91

0.90

0.004

101

16.9

120

Anna

Bedrock

HK90-059

1.97

6.69

0.143

104

13

114

Anna

Bedrock

HK90-061S

3.72

4.96

0.065

82

12.8

55

Anna

Bedrock

HK90-62

4.42

0.48

0.002

36

6.1

80

Anna

Bedrock

HK90-63

3.10

0.33

0.001

61

4.8

452

Duddu

Bedrock

399908

5.69

9.71

0.004

146

11.5

44

Duddu

Bedrock

399940

2.17

12.31

0.218

274

17.3

269

Duddu

Bedrock

399941

1.62

22.96

0.904

69

46

281

Duddu

Bedrock

399942

12.39

8.84

0.144

117

63.2

222

Duddu

Bedrock

HK90-053

2.84

5.92

0.120

244

27.3

615

Duddu

Bedrock

HK90-054

1.68

8.23

0.194

203

17.7

177

Duddu

Bedrock

HK90-055

5.02

2.22

0.068

167

41.5

468

Duddu

Bedrock

HK90-056

1.75

1.21

0.003

19

10.6

140

Duddu

Bedrock

HK90-058S

3.20

5.16

0.112

168

25

338

Ebba

Bedrock

399909

4.36

0.21

0.002

391

6.4

8

Ebba

Bedrock

399910

4.55

0.13

0.002

561

7.7

76

Ebba

Bedrock

399911

12.20

0.25

0.002

314

14.2

17

Ebba

Bedrock

399912

2.67

2.71

0.001

91

4.8

430

Ebba

Bedrock

399913

6.61

0.12

0.002

386

12.1

26

Ebba

Bedrock

HK90-066

2.47

0.11

0.001

383

3.2

6

Ebba

Bedrock

HK90-068S

5.44

0.27

0.000

318

7.7

28

TORSBJORK

Torsbjork Gruve

Bedrock

TR-4-17

6.60

0.61

0.002

292

30.9

242

Torsbjork Gruve

Bedrock

TR-4-21

1.82

0.29

0.002

58

7.5

30

Torsbjork Gruve

Bedrock

TR-4-22

2.06

2.58

0.024

46

9.1

25

SVARTATJERN

Svartatjern N

Dump

399975

2.76

0.12

0.003

73

10.9

162

Svartatjern N

Bedrock

HK90-051S

3.77

0.06

0.001

126

21.5

467

GILSA

Gilsa

Bedrock

399878

8.56

5.98

0.010

145

30.3

536

Gilsa

Bedrock

399880

1.02

7.49

0.021

213

3.9

337

Gilsa

Bedrock

399882

2.96

4.84

0.021

172

11.3

54

DRONNINGEN

Dronningen

Bedrock

399884

3.92

0.22

0.003

95

9

80

Dronningen

Bedrock

399887

3.70

0.10

0.002

54

85

83

Dronningen

Bedrock

HK90-026

8.87

0.31

0.000

120

17.7

285

Dronningen

Bedrock

HK90-031

3.26

0.29

0.000

15

3.8

229

Dronningen

Bedrock

HK90-032S

3.36

0.14

0.001

68

6.3

84

Dronningen NW

Bedrock

399883

2.50

0.09

0.003

14

3.2

8

Dronningen S

Bedrock

HK90-025S

2.74

0.06

0.000

19

2.7

64

Dronningen SSE

Bedrock

399888

2.65

0.62

0.125

62

11.3

162

LILLEFJELL

Peder Bendtz Skjerp

Dump

399963

1.85

0.96

0.042

198

6.2

65

Peder Bendtz Skjerp

Dump

399964

2.23

1.91

0.048

143

8.1

146

Peder Bendtz Skjerp

Dump

399965

5.19

0.02

0.003

358

6.6

181

Lillefjell

Dump

399967

1.10

17.55

0.585

232

16.3

140

Lillefjell

Dump

399971

3.92

9.84

0.096

336

13.1

434

Lillefjell

Dump

399972

5.27

5.16

0.061

233

14.7

177

Lillefjell

Dump

399973

4.39

7.62

0.097

215

17.4

266

Lillefjell

Dump

399974

6.09

5.96

0.110

410

20.1

164

Lillefjell

Bedrock

HK90-038

3.72

0.84

0.057

56

12.8

20

Lillefjell

Bedrock

HK90-041

8.01

3.36

0.152

355

29

193

Lillefjell

Bedrock

HK90-043

5.24

4.64

0.107

165

20.2

233

Lillefjell

Bedrock

HK90-044

9.90

1.23

0.051

75

34.4

2542

Lillefjell

Bedrock

HK90-046S

3.61

2.37

0.073

158

13.6

120

SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.



Contact
Minaz Devji, CEO and Director, tel: (604) 258-8666, Email: mike.devji@norrametals.com; Mr. Tony Perri - Investor Relations Tel: (604) 818-7779, Email: tony.perri@norrametals.com
