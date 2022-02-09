GoldHaven Announces 2022 Smoke Mountain Exploration Plan

Vancouver, February 9, 2022 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") outlines work plans for 2022 at the Smoke Mountain property in BC (Figure 1). The Company carried out its Phase 1 reconnaissance mapping, sampling and prospecting exploration program in September, 2021, which successfully outlined a 2.5 kilometre-long Cu-Au-Zn mineralization trend (Figure 2).

Upcoming geological work aims to further understand this newly identified mineralization trend within the framework of this extensive polymetallic belt. The Phase 2, 2022 exploration program includes airborne magnetic geophysics and a two-month field program consisting of mapping, sampling and prospecting with the objective of advancing the project to drill-testing.

David Smith, President of GoldHaven, stated: "Advancing the Smoke Mountain project has quickly become a priority for the Company. We are encouraged by the world-class intercepts of our neighbours and are committed to pushing our exposure in this district. Geophysics will be an important tool and will help to refine drill targets. Smoke Mountain provides GoldHaven investors an attractive hedge, we have an excellent gold exploration portfolio in the Maricunga and Newfoundland portfolios, and Smoke Mountain provides exposure to copper in a highly prospective district."

Smoke Mountain - Belt Exploration Activity

The recent exploration success by our direct neighbours is a testament to the metal endowment of the district. Universal Copper, to the East of Smoke Mountain, is advancing its Poplar project and has shared the following results from their 2021 diamond drill campaign: intercepts 432.8m of 0.57% CuEq7 and 479.75m of 0.56% CuEq8 both from surface. These are highly encouraging results for this area and suggests an area play that is appropriate to capitalize on today's copper and gold markets.

Surge Copper's Ootsa project neighbours Smoke Mountain directly to the South. Oosta includes three advanced stage Cu-Au-Mo-Ag porphyry deposits, and is a large, NI 43-101 compliant resource. Open pit constrained mineral resources contain 1.1 billion pounds of copper and over 1 million ounces of gold in the measure and indicated categories9. Surge Copper recently released results from their 2021 exploration campaigns: step out hole intersecting 585 metres grading 0.57% CuEq including 164 metres grading 0.68% CuEq10 and 830 metres of 0.38% CuEq and 378 metres of 0.40% CuEq11.





Figure 1. The location of the Smoke Mountain property in the Central BC Porphyry-Epithermal Belt. Note, the mines, deposits, and prospects in this part of BC provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/113288_a00c71a6149b6986_002full.jpg.

Figure 2. Rock grab sample results from initial mapping, prospecting, and sampling at GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain Project. Polymetallic mineralization has been discovered over a +2.5km strike length (see news release dated January 18, 2022).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/113288_a00c71a6149b6986_003full.jpg.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, MSc. P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the highly gold and silver endowed Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Company has also made recent acquisitions in high profile metal belts in both British Columbia and Newfoundland, Canada. The Maricunga Belt measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host to numerous mines and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. To date, GoldHaven has identified "High Priority" targets on four of the seven exploration properties and will commence a drilling program during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the Kinross La Coipa mine; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold1); the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 km south of the Salares Norte deposit. These exploration targets have been designated High Priority due to extensive, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

