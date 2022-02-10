Origen Makes Strategic Investment

Vancouver, February 9, 2022 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") announces that it has made a strategic investment of $200,000 into CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE:CAVU).

"This strategic investment is a unique opportunity for Origen to participate in what could be a very significant new gold and copper belt in Canada. The Company continues to look at new opportunities in addition to generating and monetizing its own property portfolio," states Blake Morgan, Company President.

The Investment

Origen has purchased 500,000 units of CAVU Mining Corp. at 40 cents per unit, with each unit comprising one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at a price of 60 cents for a period of two years. The investment in CAVU is arms' length.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project, a 100% interest in 12 lithium prospects in Newfoundland and an option to earn a 100% interest in a burgeoning new lithium belt in Argentina.

On behalf of Origen,

Blake Morgan

President

For further information, please contact Blake Morgan, President at 236-878-4938 or Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

