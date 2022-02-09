Global Energy Metals Receives Approval to Drill the Treasure Box Copper-Cobalt Project in Nevada

Vancouver, Feb. 9, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the US Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for its proposed exploration and initial drill plan under a Notice of Intent ("NOI") at the Treasure Box Project ("Treasure Box" and/or the "Project") in Churchill County, Nevada. Treasure Box is considered to be highly prospective with supergene-enriched iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") style mineralization that includes the potential for discovery of high-grade copper and cobalt.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Treasure Box Drill Hole Location Map, Churchill County, NV

Mitchell Smith, President and CEO stated:

"The approval for the drill permit continues to demonstrate the support by the BLM and the U.S. government for the exploration and development of domestic projects that have the potential to become new sources of battery and technology enabling metals. This proposed drill program will target high impact exploration targets where past indicators point to the possibility of high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization."

The proposed initial drilling program under the approved BLM NOI at the Treasure Box Mine includes up to thirteen (13) vertical drill holes from thirteen (13) different locations (see Figure 1). Planned drill hole lengths range from 350 feet (107 metres) to 500 feet (152 metres). Total drilling is anticipated to be 5,850 feet (1,784 meters), with a minimum drilling length of three (3) drill holes totaling 1,350 feet (412 metres). Depending on findings, individual drill hole lengths could be extended by 30 to 50 feet (10 to 15 metres) as determined by the company's on-site representative.

The targeted prospects have been identified by Global Energy Metals through a systematic exploration program over the past several months that has included an airborne magnetic survey, reinterpretation of historical Induced Polarization (IP) data, detailed mapping and desktop review of historical data including past drilling.

GEMC announced the engagement of SJ Geophysics to allow for the framing of a comprehensive structural and geological map that will vector fieldwork towards those areas of highest merit for additional exploration and target high-priority areas for future drilling initiatives at the property.

The Company is in discussions with several qualified and experienced drilling companies in anticipation of engaging them to provide drilling services for the Phase 1 drilling campaign of the copper-cobalt targets on the multi-claim block in the near future. As drill contractors are constrained the company will provide an update when a contractor has been engaged.

Treasure Box:

Treasure Box hosts mine workings from limited copper production, which occurred until early into the 20th century. A historical diamond drill hole (circa 1910) drilled at the Treasure Box by the Boyer-Nevada Copper Company reportedly intersected 1.52% copper over 85 feet (25.9 metres) with mineralization beginning at surface. A reverse circulation hole drilled on the Treasure Box by Utah International in 1976 returned 1.55% copper over 40 feet (12.2 metres) from a depth of 85 to 125 feet (25.9 to 38.1 metres), and the hole was stopped in chalcopyrite mineralization. The core Treasure Box claims were held continuously for over 20 years by a private company but were relinquished in September 2017, leading to their acquisition by Nevada Sunrise and subsequently by GEMC.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

