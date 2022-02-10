Reyna Gold Commences 10,000 Meter Drilling Campaign at Flagship La Gloria Property

VANCOUVER, February 10, 2022 - Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce that drilling has started on its 24,215 hectares Flagship La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico.

A total of 10,000m of drilling has been approved by the Reyna Board as Phase 1 drilling at La Gloria with the first 22 holes, approximately 3,000m detailed in this press release. Over 20,000m of drill targets have already been identified by the geological team at Main Zone, El Sombrero, Las Quintas, Las Quintas West and San Pedro targets. The intention of Reyna is to confirm additional targets pending ongoing geochemical sampling, geological mapping and initial drill results.

Figure 1: Initial Drill Holes at La Gloria Property

"Following on from our excellent initial surface and trench sampling program we are exciting to start drilling at La Gloria. The initial drilling is focused on the Main Zone and El Sombrero targets, a 2,000 hectares/20 km sq area. The aim of the program is to explore for extensions of known mineralization from the Main Zone into El Sombrero, a part of the property never previously drilled, and gain greater knowledge within the Main Zone of the known mineralization and geological structures." said Michael Wood, CEO of Reyna Gold.

Figure 2: Initial 22 Drill Holes at Main Zone and El Sombrero

"We have identified a strong correlation between arsenic levels and gold, with arsenic appearing to be a geochemical pathfinder of gold in the system at both Main Zone and El Sombrero. El Sombrero has some very promising historic surface sampling results and has never been drilled. We have identified multiple lineaments running on the NW-SE trend in the El Sombrero area, parallel to El Carneros regional fault. These lineaments are believed to host possible extensions of mineralization to N and NE into El Sombrero from the Main Zone and our drilling is intended to test this thesis. We also plan to explore a series of NW trending structures in Placeres, Main Zone target, which could link to the Big Pit, Main Zone target." Commented Ariel Navarro VP Exploration of Reyna Gold.

Drilling is starting at the Shear zone at Big Pit within the Main Zone with 6 planned holes; then will move down to Pique Viejo for 3 holes focused on the steep-dipping high-grade quartz veining recently identified in sampling, including drilling a steeply dipping vein where a channel sample returned 93.9 g/t gold. The drill rig will then move to Placeres, Main Zone for an additional 3 holes, with the aim of drilling a series of mineralized structures along a strike length NW, with a trend towards the Big Pit target area, before moving to El Sombrero for 10 holes to target at depth the high-grade mineralized structures. The intention is by the end of the initial 3,000m of drilling, the company will immediately move into the next stage of this 10,000m drilling at La Gloria. Further details will be announced on the follow-up targets once they have been finalized.

About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and more than 30 years of relevant experience exploring in the North American Cordillera. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist (Reg. 21201) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Mr. Robertson is not independent as he is on the board of directors of Reyna Gold Corp. Mr. Robertson is satisfied that the results are verified based on a review of the field program details, imagery data, a review of the sampling procedures, sample results, the credentials of the professionals completing the work and the nature of the gold mineralization in a well-known district for the style of mineralization.

