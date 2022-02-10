Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Ellis Martin Report: G Mining Ventures Corp.: Delivers Feasibility Study for Tocantinzinho Gold Project

12:52 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Louis-Pierre Gignac, the President and CEO of G Mining Ventures Corp. (CVE:GMIN)(OTCMKTS:KANAF).

G Mining Ventures is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects. Its flagship asset, the permitted Tocantinzinho Project, is located in Para State, Brazil. Tocantinzinho is an open-pit gold deposit containing 1.8 million ounces of reserves. The deposit is open at depth, and the under-explored and expansive 688km2 land package presents additional exploration potential.

In 2020, G Mining Ventures was created to acquire direct ownership of projects and capitalize on the value uplift that successful mine development offers. Leading the company Mr. Gignac is an experienced mining engineer who has been with GMS from the outset. With strong access to capital via a supportive shareholder base coupled with proven development expertise, G Mining is well positioned to grow the company into the next mid-tier precious metal producer.

In this segment we review the company's announced feasibility study and plans for the Tocantinzinho Project going forward and looking to produce Gold in Q3 of 2024.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109137/gmin



About G Mining Ventures Corp.:

In 2020, G Mining Ventures Corp. (CVE:GMIN) (OTCMKTS:KANAF) was created to acquire direct ownership of projects and capitalize on the value uplift that successful mine development offers. Leading the company is Louis-Pierre Gignac, CEO and Director, an experienced mining engineer who has been with GMS from the outset. With strong access to capital via a supportive shareholder base coupled with proven development expertise, we are well position to grow the company into the next mid-tier precious metal producer.



Source:
G Mining Ventures Corp.



Contact:

Dusan Petkovic Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations T: +1-416-817-1308 E: info@gminingventures.com W: www.gminingventures.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QLF7
CA36261G1028
www.gminingventures.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap