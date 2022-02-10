Discovery Intersects 247 g/t AgEq over 50 m in Phase 2 Drilling at Cordero

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 - Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 23 holes from its Phase 2 drill program on its flagship Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or "the Project") located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. This current set of results is focused on upgrading resources for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") planned for later this year.



Highlight intercepts include:

49.9 m averaging 247 g/t AgEq 1 from 124.5 m (99 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au, 1.9% Pb and 1.8% Zn) including 21.4 m averaging 446 g/t AgEq 1 (185 g/t Ag, 0.46 g/t Au, 3.5% Pb & 3.2% Zn) in hole C21-533

from 124.5 m (99 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au, 1.9% Pb and 1.8% Zn) including 21.4 m averaging 446 g/t AgEq (185 g/t Ag, 0.46 g/t Au, 3.5% Pb & 3.2% Zn) in hole C21-533 46.8 m averaging 288 g/t AgEq 1 from 366.5 m (61 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.4% Pb and 4.8% Zn) in hole C21-556

from 366.5 m (61 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.4% Pb and 4.8% Zn) in hole C21-556 113.6 m averaging 101 g/t AgEq1 from 160.9 m (28 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.2% Pb and 1.6% Zn) in hole C21-555

165.0 m averaging 92 g/t AgEq1 from 399.8 m (33 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 0.9% Zn) including 31.3 m averaging 141 g/t AgEq1 (58 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.1% Pb & 1.2% Zn) in hole C21-545

Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: "Our initial Phase 2 drill holes have been focused on upgrade drilling within the very large open pit outlined in our Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2021. The drill results in today's release intercepted broad zones of higher-grade mineralization within the pit outline and will enhance the resource definition for our PFS which we anticipate delivering later this year. In conjunction with this upgrade drilling we remain focused on the growth potential at Cordero with recent drilling shifting to the northeast of deposit targeting the potential expansion of both the open pit and the overall resource for the project. In addition, our first ever drilling of our property-wide targets is expected to commence in the coming months. We have also recently commenced our next phase of metallurgical test work as well as finalised the scope for the PFS engineering drilling in what is shaping up to be a very busy year for the Company."

DRILL RESULTS:

This current set of Phase 2 drill holes was focused on upgrading resources in both the North and South Corridors for the PFS mine plan. The PFS is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

In the South Corridor hole C21-555, drilled in the northeast of the corridor, intercepted 113.6 m of 101 g/t AgEq1 from 160.9 m, confirming and potentially expanding downdip the higher-grade zone in this part of the deposit. Hole C21-547, drilled along the same section, reported a number of long mineralized intervals including 34.9 m of 133 g/t AgEq1 from 392.6 m; this interval was below the PEA pit outline in an area modeled as low to medium grade. Hole C21-545 intercepted 165.0 m of 92 g/t AgEq1 confirming the downdip extension of the high-grade zone reported in C20-343 (401.7 m of 134 g/t AgEq1, see September 14, 2020, press release).

In the North Corridor drilling was predominantly focused on the NE Extension zone. All four holes drilled in this zone intercepted broad zones of mineralization relatively close to surface and within the open pit outline. Highlight intercepts from these holes include 49.9 m of 247 g/t AgEq1 (C21-533), 56.4 m of 105 g/t AgEq1 from 188.5 m (C21-539), 26.2 m of 114 g/t AgEq1 from 105.6 m (C21-520) and 29.7m of 112 g/t AgEq1 from 111.4 m (C21-526).

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 (see links below) and detailed drill highlights from the holes in this release are provided in the table below.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1 (g/t) Location C21-520 105.6 131.8 26.2 34 0.49 0.8 0.5 114 NE Extension C21-526 111.4 141.1 29.7 41 0.35 0.8 0.5 112 NE Extension C21-533 68.2 84.6 16.4 24 0.24 0.6 0.8 91 NE Extension







and 124.5 174.4 49.9 99 0.26 1.9 1.8 247 including 153.0 174.4 21.4 185 0.46 3.5 3.2 446 C21-539 69.8 96.0 26.2 36 0.05 0.5 0.6 78 NE Extension



and 188.5 244.9 56.4 38 0.14 0.8 0.9 105 C21-552 32.4 113.1 80.7 42 0.41 0.4 0.6 103 SW Extension C21-530 116.3 134.4 18.1 55 0.12 0.5 1.6 138 South Corridor C21-531 87.2 108.1 20.9 41 0.06 0.8 1.7 134 South Corridor



and 187.0 205.1 18.1 52 0.04 1.2 1.9 161 C21-536 107.0 128.1 21.1 92 0.05 0.8 0.8 151 South Corridor



and 159.4 180.0 20.7 48 0.09 0.4 0.9 98 C21-543 163.3 196.9 33.7 28 0.09 0.3 1.3 91 South Corridor



and 379.9 406.8 26.9 72 0.10 1.1 2.3 198 C21-545 399.8 564.8 165.0 33 0.06 0.7 0.9 92 South Corridor







and 436.2 461.8 25.7 45 0.08 1.0 1.0 119 including 512.0 543.3 31.3 58 0.07 1.1 1.2 141 C21-547 30.0 134.1 104.1 36 0.09 0.3 0.3 64 South Corridor











and 268.1 330.6 62.5 17 0.02 0.2 0.9 59 and 388.9 452.8 64.0 28 0.04 0.1 1.5 93 including 392.6 427.5 34.9 36 0.04 0.2 2.4 133 C21-554 197.0 231.5 34.6 26 0.03 0.1 1.3 78 South Corridor







and 520.8 544.1 23.3 52 0.06 1.1 2.0 167 and 567.5 590.2 22.7 40 0.08 0.6 1.2 109 C21-555 160.9 274.5 113.6 28 0.09 0.2 1.6 101 South Corridor



including 190.5 236.3 45.8 46 0.16 0.3 2.9 173 C21-556 277.0 320.6 43.6 37 0.04 0.9 1.2 114 South Corridor







and 366.5 413.2 46.8 61 0.07 1.4 4.8 288 including 386.6 391.8 5.2 271 0.15 5.5 35.5 1,777 C21-557 658.3 691.6 33.3 53 0.08 1.2 2.8 200 South Corridor



and 708.0 795.1 87.1 35 0.09 0.6 1.0 98

1All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. As a guideline, intervals with disseminated mineralization were chosen based on a 25 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company's mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $22.00/oz Ag, $1,600/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to Technical Notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2021 PEA completed on Cordero.

DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE:

The Company has now completed 47,600 m (86 holes) as part of its Phase 2 drill program (excluding drill metres used to support the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate). Assays from 51 holes are pending. Phase 2 drilling will continue through the remainder of the year and will be focused on three key areas: (1) Pre-Feasibility Study drilling consisting of reserve definition and engineering drilling; (2) resource expansion in the northeast of the deposit and at depth; and (3) initial drill testing of five property-wide targets on the Company's extensive land package.

SUPPORTING MATERIALS:

Supporting maps and sections, drill hole locations and full assay results can be found at the following link:

https://discoverysilver.com/site/assets/files/5849/20220210_dsv_sa.pdf

A PDF of this release with supporting maps and sections included as appendices can be found at the following link:

https://discoverysilver.com/site/assets/files/5849/20220210_dsv_nr.pdf

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest silver deposits. The PEA completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$70 million.



Sample analysis and QA/QC Program

The true width of the veins is estimated to be approximately 70% of the drilled width. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method ("ME-ICP61"). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

TECHNICAL NOTES & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Knight Pi?sold and Co. (USA). The full technical report supporting the PEA is available on Discovery's website and on SEDAR under Discovery Silver Corp.

The PEA assumed oxide recovery assumptions of 56% for Ag and 63% for Au for crushed feed and 36% for Ag and 35% for Au for uncrushed ROM feed. The PEA assumed average life-of-mine recovery assumptions for sulphide material of 84% for Ag, 19% for Au, 86% for Pb and 85% for Zn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

