NewOrigin Reports Results from 2021 Drill Program at its North Abitibi Gold Project

Toronto, February 10, 2022 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) (OTC:TROIF) announces results from its 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned North Abitibi Gold Project. A total 1,875 metres ("m") were completed and all assay results from initially sampled core intervals have now been received. The drill program consisted of 4 holes testing Induced Polarization ("IP") targets at depth in three separate zones where prior drilling was limited to approximately 150m vertical depth. Single drill holes were completed in the Road and East Central Zones and two holes completed in the Spade Lake Zone to a maximum length of 531m down hole.

Drill holes completed in the Road and East Central Zones returned gold in quartz veins up to 223.6m down hole where the IP anomalies at depth intercepted pyritic zones with little to no gold values. The final two drill holes testing IP anomalies at depth in the Spade Lake Zone both intercepted broad zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

"NewOrigin's drill program at North Abitibi successfully intercepted IP anomalies at depth while the Road and East Central Zones identified new quartz and stringer mineralization with 5.29 g/t gold over 0.75m in NA-21-01 at an estimated vertical depth from surface of 150m. The Spade Lake Zone returned two broad zones of anomalous gold up to 39m in drill length that warrant further investigation. NewOrigin is constructing a 3D sectional interpretation for the Spade Lake Zone to better understand how these new deeper broad anomalous gold intercepts relate to shallower historic gold intercepts to support the design of a future drill program." commented David Farquharson, President of NewOrigin Gold.

Table 1: 2021 North Abitibi drill results

Hole ID Zone From To Length (m) Au (g/t) NA-21-01 Road 196.30 204.10 7.80 0.97 including 202.15 202.90 0.75 5.29 NA-21-02 East Central 221.05 223.60 2.55 0.36 NA-21-03 Spade Lake 495.30 515.70 20.40 0.18 including 502.50 503.70 1.20 0.36 including 507.40 508.90 1.50 0.38 NA-21-04 Spade Lake 365.00 404.00 39.00 0.18 including 385.00 389.00 4.00 0.38 including 403.00 404.00 1.00 1.17

*Represents core length. True mineralization widths range between 85 - 90% of reported intervals, determined by current and historic drill results. Mineralized zones vary in strike between 260 to 280 degrees and are estimated to dip approximately 50 to 60 degrees to the north.

Table 2: 2021 drill collar locations (UTM zone 17N, NAD83)

Hole ID Zone Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) NA-21-01 Road 576550 5482550 175 -60 510 NA-21-02 East Central 580667 5482710 160 -55 315 NA-21-03 Spade Lake 578050 5483520 175 -70 519 NA-21-04 Spade Lake 577525 5283510 175 -65 531

Figure 1: Plan map showing location of 2021 drill holes with intercepts



NewOrigin is likewise evaluating the detailed geological and trace element geochemical data received from this drilling to identify any additional relationships to gold mineralization that may serve as potential vectors to higher grade portions of the gold system meriting further investigation.

About the North Abitibi Project

The North Abitibi Gold Project is a 10 kilometre long property that covers approximately 4,240 hectares in Canada's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, where over 200 million ounces of gold have been discovered and produced. The Property straddles the Casa Berardi Break approximately 40 kilometres west of Hecla Mining Corp.'s Casa Berardi Mine. In 2021 NewOrigin increased its land position in the Casa Berardi trend by acquiring the 17,750 hectare Kinebik Gold Project. The project is 100% owned by NewOrigin.

The majority of drilling at North Abitibi was conducted by Newmont and Cogema Canada during the 1980's following the discovery of the Casa Berardi gold deposit. Extensive overburden cover limited the effectiveness of exploration campaigns. Following a long period of dormancy, Tri Origin Exploration (now NewOrigin Gold) has now completed geophysical surveying and 5 diamond drilling campaigns totaling 17,883 metres to explore the property-wide gold occurrences. Exploration drilling has now traced gold mineralization for almost 4 kilometres of collective strike length and extending to depths ranging from 150 to 300 metres vertical depth from surface. Zones identified to date include assayed intervals ranging from 6.1 g/t gold over 6.0m and 17.8 g/t gold over 1.6m. These higher grade "pulses" occur within broader zones of anomalous lower grade gold mineralization. Twenty-two (22) of the more than 100 drill holes completed on the property report at least one sample of greater than 2.0 g/t gold across a minimum 1.0m sample interval.

NewOrigin's management recognizes the potential for the discovery of a significant gold system within this extensively mineralized property. NewOrigin plans to carry out further geophysical programs followed by diamond drilling in order to continue to advance toward discovery at its 100% owned Northern Abitibi Project.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Mr. Mark Petersen, P. Geo. Mr. Petersen is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery on its Sky Lake and North Abitibi gold projects in the Canadian Shield. NewOrigin's management and board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits. Company shareholders include O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

For Further Information Contact:

David Farquharson, President

Email: dfarquharson@neworigingold.com or visit www.neworigingold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the foregoing, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the foregoing, the Company's ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

