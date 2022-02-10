IperionX: Results of General Meeting and Change of Name

IperionX Limited (formerly 'Hyperion Metals Ltd.') (ASX: HYM) ("IperionX" or "Company") advises that a General Meeting of Shareholders was held on, 9 February 2022.

The resolution voted on was in accordance with the Notice of General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

The resolution was decided on and carried by way of a poll.

Change of Name

Following shareholder approval at the General Meeting held today, the Company's name has been changed to 'IperionX Limited'. The ASX code for the Company will change to "IPX" in due course.

About IperionX

IperionX's mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX's breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products which are sustainable, 100% recyclable, low carbon intensity and at product qualities which exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee, United States.

Full details can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005396/en/

Contact

For further information and enquiries:

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director

Dominic Allen, Corporate Development

info@iperionx.com

+1 704 461 8000

www.iperionx.com